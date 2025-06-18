TEACHER SACKED OVER K-WORD

A Northern Cape teacher has failed in his bid to regain his job after being dismissed for allegedly calling two students the k-word.

Gerhard Louw turned to the Education Labour Relations Council (ELRC) after being axed for misconduct for allegedly using a racial slur when addressing two black students.

Louw was dismissed in November 2024 following the incident during the winter school of that year when seven girls were relocated from the Northern Cape High School hostel to the Technical High School hostel in Kimberley.

One of the girls, M, testified that a day after their arrival, Louw, who was the supervisor at the hostel, came out of his residence and was not pleased with the idea of having them stay at the hostel.

She testified that Louw approached her while she was standing with R and accused them of tarnishing the school's reputation and called them the k-word.

She stated that the encounter left them in shock, as they could not comprehend the aggression directed at them, as they had not provoked Louw in any way.

She further added that before walking away, Louw told R, "Al kan jy my so kak kyk, jy kan my vokol maak nie," translating to "Even if you can look at me like that, there's nothing you can do to me."

L, another student present during the incident, supported M’s account, confirming she heard Louw’s racial slur and his threats, which he made in front of his own wife.

In his defence, Louw argued that having girls in the predominantly male hostel was inappropriate and expressed frustration about their behaviour.

While he did not recall using the racial slur, he did acknowledge being angry and admitted to the insulting comment about their conduct.

However, he suggested that his wife and a certain Mrs Lith could testify to his version of events, although neither was available to do so during the proceedings.

Evaluating the case, David Pietersen of the ELRC said the two learners gave credible testimonies without contradictions, which in essence made them reliable witnesses. IOL