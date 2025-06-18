MAN SHOT DURING ROBBERY, DETAINED

Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo convened court at Parirenyatwa Hospital yesterday where a suspected armed robber is being held after being shot during a robbery attempt.

Gift Moffat, 39, of Glaudina Park was not asked to plead when he appeared before the court.

He was remanded in custody until the matter is finalised and is now under the guard of the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services.

Prosecutor Nomsa Kangara alleged that on June 15, Moffat and his accomplices connived to steal from Takunda Ushe, 45, the managing Director of Financial Clearing Bureau.

Armed with an unidentified pistol, the gang broke into the firm’s premises at number 24 Harvey Road and stole US$565.

One of the guards heard the noise and contacted Ushe who in turn contacted the Safeguard Security Company Reaction Team.

The Reaction Team rushed to the scene and, as they entered the yard, they saw Moffat and his accomplices coming out of the offices through the window.

The Reaction Team guards gave chase and managed to apprehend Moffat after he was shot.

The caretaker also caught another robber but he managed to escape after he was rescued by his accomplices who hit the caretaker with a pistol butt at the back of the head. H Metro