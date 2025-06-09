TEACHER MOLESTS NINE BOYS, FLEES

A high school teacher based in Bulawayo, Tyson Lunga, is facing charges of aggravated indecent assault after his arrest on Saturday.
Lunga who was
looking after the students at the school’s hostel is alleged to have indecently
assaulted nine students on different occasions.
The matter came
to light after the Learner Welfare Department from the Ministry of Primary and
Secondary Education interviewed boys at the school.
“What we did
was to task the learner welfare department psychologist, so they have their
ways of getting information out. They interviewed the kids, some of them were
shy about it but the rest exposed what was happening in the school. The kids
opened up on what was happening on the ground. So far the confirmed cases are
nine,” Bulawayo Provincial Education director, Bernard Mazambani said.
This matter
comes barely months after a teacher from Masase High School in Mberengwa is
alleged to have also indecently assaulted male students at the institution.
The teacher is
still on the run. ZBC
