TEACHER MOLESTS NINE BOYS, FLEES

A high school teacher based in Bulawayo, Tyson Lunga, is facing charges of aggravated indecent assault after his arrest on Saturday.

Lunga who was looking after the students at the school’s hostel is alleged to have indecently assaulted nine students on different occasions.

The matter came to light after the Learner Welfare Department from the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education interviewed boys at the school.

“What we did was to task the learner welfare department psychologist, so they have their ways of getting information out. They interviewed the kids, some of them were shy about it but the rest exposed what was happening in the school. The kids opened up on what was happening on the ground. So far the confirmed cases are nine,” Bulawayo Provincial Education director, Bernard Mazambani said.

This matter comes barely months after a teacher from Masase High School in Mberengwa is alleged to have also indecently assaulted male students at the institution.

The teacher is still on the run. ZBC