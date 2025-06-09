COPS BRUTALISE LEARNERS

What was supposed to be a crime awareness campaign at Mahetshe Primary School in Maphisa, Matabeleland South, turned into an episode of brutality after police officers reportedly beat several children over several offences, leaving some injured and traumatised.

The incident, which took place on Wednesday, 21 May 2025, has sparked widespread anger among parents, guardians and community members, who are demanding accountability from both the school and law enforcement, as they are calling for an investigation with potential legal consequences.

According to multiple eyewitness accounts, parents and officials interviewed by CITE, the learners were subjected to unlawful corporal punishment at the hands of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in full view of school staff and without parental consent or prior notification.

The learners were assaulted for alleged misbehaviour that included “dating, engaging in sexual intercourse, touching each other’s buttocks, stealing packed lunch, bullying, failing to deliver floor polish and civvies money meant for school use.”

Some of the children were later taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has confirmed a joint investigation by the Provincial Education Directorate and the ZRP, claiming it will train schools on lawful alternatives for behaviour management.

According to our investigations, school authorities at Mahetshe invited police as part of a crime awareness initiative, however, locals say what ensued was far from educational.

Community members had gathered just outside Mahetshe Primary for a water committee meeting with their village head, Shakespeare Ndlovu, when a police Mahindra vehicle drove past and entered the school grounds.

Within minutes, distressing cries were heard coming from inside the school.

“We heard slaps, beating and cries of children. As parents, we decided to go inside the school to check. The children were crying a lot,” said Ward 20 Councillor Sanelisiwe Mhlophe, who was present at the water committee meeting and also has a child in ECD B at the school.

“We saw three police officers. One, a female police officer (Madlabuzela) who works at Maphisa Police Station. The second (Ndlovu) was in plain clothes. I don’t know the name of the other police officer but these two were Shona.”

Mhlophe said the police did not alert the parents or the community about their purpose, despite passing by their stakeholders’ meeting taking place just outside the school.

“One man, Dingindlela Ncube, ran ahead and stopped a police officer who was beating a child mercilessly. Parents questioned why this was happening and why no prior communication had been made if this was a campaign as they had passed us by the gate yet said nothing.”

The councillor and other witnesses described children being struck with large canes, lifted by the ears and slapped by the police. CITE



