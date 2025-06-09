BABY KIDNAPPED IN BUDIRIRO

A cloud of anxiety has engulfed the Budiriro community in Harare after an 11-month-old baby reportedly went missing under suspicious circumstances in what is believed to be a case of kidnapping.

According to the mother, the alleged kidnapper only identified as Chihera was a regular customer at their tuck shop.

“This lady used to buy at our tuck shop. I have known her for the past three months. She never said her name, so I used to call her Chihera. On Saturday she bought something in the morning and left her change. I went home in the afternoon and she came to my house to collect her change. I then rushed to the tuck shop to collect the money and left her with my 11-month-old baby,” the mother, Future Bonga narrated.

“When I returned, she pleaded with me to give her my child so that she could babysit and return him later. I agreed and asked her to leave her phone number and directions to her house. Later on, around 5 PM I went to collect the baby but when I arrived at the place, I asked to see Chihera but I was told she doesn’t stay there and they do not know anybody who fits that description, even neighbours didn’t know her. We then filed a police report. The lady however once told me that she has never conceived in her lifetime.”

The child’s father, Mr Simbarashe Basira, said the incident has left the family in turmoil, particularly as he had never seen or interacted with the woman.

“I go to work and my wife is the one who takes care of the tuck shop business when I am not around. When I got home around 5 PM I did not see the baby. My wife told me that the baby was taken by Chihera, a regular customer. I was surprised because I do not know the lady in question, I then told her to go and collect the baby since it was getting late. She later came back saying she could not locate both the baby and Chihera.”

The child’s grandmother, Gogo Anna Basira, expressed deep sorrow over the disappearance.

“I was in Mutoko when this happened. I am devastated. I had planned to take the child with me next month since his mother is expecting another baby.”

Zimbabwe Republic Police Spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident, urging parents to prioritise their children’s safety.

“The Zimbabwe Public Police is investigating a case where an 11-month-old minor was allegedly kidnapped when a suspect who is yet to be identified approached the mother and requested to play with the child for two hours. In the process, she disappeared. What is puzzling is the fact that this suspect is not known where she resides and it is claimed that she was just coming to buy groceries at this tuck shop for the last three months. She is unknown at the address she gave to the mother. That is why we are always appealing to parents and members of the public not to trust strangers. When people come to you, firstly check their particulars in the way possible and verify with the Zimbabwe Public Police.”

Police are appealing to members of the public with any information that may assist in locating the suspect and finding the child. ZBC