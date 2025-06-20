MARRIED WOMAN PAID ME FOR SEX : BEN 10

Courtroom jaws dropped and laughter erupted last Thursday when Melusi Sibanda, standing trial for four counts of fraud, boldly claimed that one of his accusers was not a victim but a grateful lover who paid him after sex to thank him for his bedroom skills.

Melusi, who is representing himself, appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Maxwell Ncube and stunned the gallery when he claimed that Phephela Tshuma, a married woman, rewarded him with cash after their steamy rendezvous at various city lodges.

“She treated me like her Ben 10,” declared Melusi. “She would call me at any time of the day for sex, and after every session, she would give me money as a token of appreciation.”

He even told the court that Phephela used to send him nude pictures and offered to submit them as evidence. Phephela hit back, accusing Melusi of lying profusely.

She told the court she had never been in a romantic relationship with Melusi.

“I was in love with a businessman called Moyo from Esigodini. I sent him money to help me secure a shop,” said the married woman. “Melusi is lying to cover up his scams.”

Beyond the steamy soap opera drama, Melusi is facing serious fraud charges — not just involving Phephela, but also her daughter and two other women.

According to the State, sometime in March this year, at the corner of Fife Street and Fifth Avenue, Melusi allegedly conned Phephela’s daughter, Mercy, out of US$35, claiming he had secured her a waitress job at a hotel. He said the money was for uniforms but he disappeared soon after and blocked her number.

On 3 March, Melusi struck again. He allegedly told Phephela that he owned a shop at Emawabeni Business Centre, and demanded US$274 in rental fees. After getting the cash, he fed her a story about “complications” and vanished again.

He didn’t stop there. On 3 April, at Sixth Avenue and George Silundika Street, Melusi met Audrey Ndlovu, who was looking for work. He allegedly promised her a job at a local restaurant and collected US$70 for “processing fees”.

Continuing his fraud spree, two days later, on 5 April, he met another job-seeker, Yvonne Ndlovu, and offered her a similar gig. He allegedly demanded US$11 for medical clearance, which she paid and then he vanished yet again.

The court has remanded Melusi in custody as investigations continue.

With accusations ranging from fraud to sex-for-cash counterclaims, this is shaping up to be one of the year’s most bizarre court cases; a cocktail of lust, lies, and lost money. B Metro