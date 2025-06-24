TOP COPS STEALING OUR FOOD RATIONS

Junior police officers in the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) have raised alarm over the conduct of their bosses, who are allegedly selling food rations meant for subordinates.

The junior cops, who spoke to NewsDay, called for Commissioner-General Stephen Mutamba’s intervention to ensure accountability in the distribution of rations.

Early this year, the government revived canteens at police stations, providing officers with lavish meals, including breakfast comprising fried eggs and lunch including meat.

Police officers welcomed the move, saying it will curb corruption given that they will be well fed obviating the to need to solicit for bribes to get cash to buy food.

But they claim that instead of enjoying these benefits, officers are reportedly going hungry as senior officials allegedly divert and sell food supplies meant for them.

According to junior cops, mainly from Harare Metropolitan province, who spoke to NewsDay, their seniors assume the supplies are in abundance, hence they will be selling the supposed surplus.

Some senior officers are also allegedly taking rice, sugar, potatoes, cooking oil and eggs home to their families, depriving junior officers of the privilege.

They also alleged that the leakages are rampant throughout the ranks, as each of the bosses takes their loot and low-ranking cops end up not benefiting from the programme as intended.

The junior officers claim that leakages are rampant due to inconsistencies in supplies, which are often erratic, making it difficult to track and account for the food.

“The theft is becoming uncontrollable,” said a junior cop who requested anonymity.

“The food supplies don’t come all at once. They come in batches and there will be in different quantities every month on different dates. The bosses take advantage of that and take some for personal use, claiming it’s surplus. It’s hard to keep track and even harder to speak out against it.”

Some police officers said they were coerced to assist their bosses to steal.

“A boss just gives you a directive to carry a box of cooking oil to their car and you cannot question a boss,” the officer said.

“They, in turn, can reward you with a loaf of bread because bread comes in large quantities such that on some days, two people can share a loaf or an individual can get one.”

However, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the force had not received such reports. He said officers implicated in the stealing of food rations would be arrested.

“If there are any police officers, whether junior or senior officers in Harare province who are selling or misusing rations which are meant for the welfare of officers they deserve to be arrested,” Nyathi said.

“We want the information on what is happening, and definitely, the offenders will be arrested. They are stealing from every cop, and they must be identified and arrested.” Newsday