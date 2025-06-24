PITBULL OWNER DENIED BAIL

Pitbull owner Mike Mupinga will remain in custody after his bail application was dismissed by Harare Magistrates Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa this Tuesday in a case in which he stands accused of culpable homicide.

In delivering the ruling, Magistrate Gofa stated that Mupinga would remain in custody pending trial.

It is the State’s case that Mupinga, the owner of three pit bulls and a Rottweiler, acted negligently by releasing the unmuzzled dogs into the yard of his rented property, which was inadequately secured with a low brick-and-mortar perimeter wall.

It is further alleged that Mupinga retreated to his bedroom, leaving the dogs unsupervised.

The animals reportedly scaled the wall and attacked Samuel Machara, who was walking along a nearby street.

Machara is said to have sustained grievous injuries to the neck, hands, legs, stomach and other parts of the body, resulting in his death. zbc