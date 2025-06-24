NO CREDIBILITY : DEFENCE SEEKS DISCHARGE



A Harare Magistrate has reserved judgment in a matter in which Thabo Blessing Dube and Martin Charlie stand accused of raping socialite, Ashley Masendeke, popularly known as Mai Jeremaya.

The defence team, led by lawyers Mr Shepherd Makonde and Mr George Manokore, submitted an application for discharge at the close of the State’s case before their clients were called to present their defence.

They argued that the prosecution’s case lacked credibility and was marred by inconsistencies that cast reasonable doubt on the complainant’s testimony.

Central to the case was the evidence provided by the State’s key witness, described as the “first person to be told” of the alleged assault.

The witness told the court that the complainant had initially disclosed to her that she had consensual intercourse with only one individual contradicting her official statement, in which she alleged being raped by two accused persons.

The same witness denied the complainant’s claims that she had attempted to perform an exorcism on her following the incident.

She also testified that the complainant was distressed when her husband became aware of the matter, allegedly expressing a desire for the issue to remain a secret.

Under cross-examination, the witness conceded that her recollection conflicted with both her initial report and the complainant’s court testimony, admitting that it was difficult to ascertain which version was accurate.

Citing these discrepancies, the defence submitted that the case did not warrant continuation and that the accused should be discharged.

The matter has been postponed to June 27, for the court to deliver a ruling on whether the accused will be discharged or put to their defence. ZBC