ED SON-IN-LAW LEAVES SRC

Six years after stepping onto the scene with a mission to transform Zimbabwean sport and instil corporate governance across all national associations, Gerald Mlotshwa and his board have bid farewell to the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC).

This follows the expiry of their second term on May 31.

Prominent Harare lawyer Mlotshwa and his team were first appointed by then Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, Kirsty Coventry, on May 31, 2019 to lead the country’s sports regulatory body. The board included Allen Chiura, Colleen de Jong, Gail Van Jaarsveldt, Karen Mutasa, Nigel Munyati, and Titus Zvomuya. Eltah Nengomasha joined as director-general and an ex-officio member.

Coventry later reaffirmed her confidence in Mlotshwa’s leadership, reappointing the board for a second three-year term in May 2022, with only Mutasa stepping down during the tenure.

As they part ways with the SRC and the broader sporting community, Mlotshwa and his team leave behind a legacy of reform — not only within the Commission itself but also in the broader administration of sport across Zimbabwe.

Confirming his departure to Zimpapers Sports Hub, Mlotshwa said the board members would continue contributing to sport in their individual capacities, as they had done prior to their 2019 appointment.

“I can confirm that my board’s tenure ended on 31st May 2025. We had served our second and final term as provided for in the SRC Act,” said Mlotshwa.

My board and I are grateful for having had the chance to serve the nation, and I would like to think that we made a difference in sport, particularly in improving governance within the various national sports associations.

The outgoing SRC board, as was always the case before our appointment, will continue to be involved in sport in one way or another.

“It’s in our collective blood,” he said. Herald