PATIENTS EVACUATED AS FIRE GUTS SALLY MUGABE HOSP



A catastrophe was averted yesterday at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital, thanks to the timely response of firefighting crews equipped with recently donated Belarusian fire tenders that had been gifted to the City of Harare by the Government.

Previously, the effectiveness of the Harare Fire Brigade had been hamstrung by its obsolete firefighting equipment, rendering it less able to contain flames.

The incident at the hospital saw a rooftop storeroom burst into flames directly above a surgical theatre and intensive care unit, placing vulnerable patients and critical infrastructure at risk.

Within an astonishingly rapid seven minutes, the Harare Fire Brigade, outfitted with the advanced Belarusian fire engines, arrived at the scene, averting what could have been a national tragedy at the hospital.

The firefighting trucks were part of President Mnangagwa’s broad-based initiative to bolster the country’s emergency response capacity, with 35 vehicles distributed to local authorities last year.

Quick-thinking hospital staff evacuated scores of patients, including those in critical condition, although the number of patients exposed to the risk could not be established by the time of going to print.

In an interview with The Sunday Mail, Harare Mayor Councillor Jacob Mafume said the rapid response and effectiveness of the fire brigade were made possible by the advanced fire tenders from Belarus.





He thanked the Government for donating the fire tenders.

“We are utilising the equipment that we got from the Government, the new equipment. We also got help from the emergency services group in terms of the water tanks that follow our fire engine to ensure that we always have water to douse the fire,” said Mr Mafume.

The fire, which is believed to have spread quickly due to the storage of flammable documents and 10 solar panels on the rooftop, was contained before it could reach the wards below.

No patients or staff were injured and the hospital’s critical care areas remained unaffected.

“The fire brigade responded within seven minutes of the call being made and they were able to contain the fire after some time,” said Mr Mafume.

“We are now looking at what could have caused the fire and trying to mop up the place and also to see what damage could have been caused on the roof.”

Mr Mafume praised the professionalism and dedication of the fire brigade.

“This response was a very good response. We are appreciative of our men and women in the fire brigade and yet another successful foray into firefighting,” he said.

Mr Mafume said winter was considered a season prone to fires and urged caretakers in both public and private facilities to remain vigilant about fire hazards in order to prevent loss of life and equipment.

Civil Protection Unit chief director Mr Nathan Nkomo commended the Government for investing in fire safety and modern machinery.

“The Government’s investment in modern firefighting equipment is a game-changer for urban safety,” he said.

“Today’s (yesterday’s) incident serves as a testament to the importance of well-equipped emergency services in safeguarding lives and property.”

Harare City Council acting assistant chief fire officer Mr Moses Bvumavaranda said the fire brigade received a call around midday reporting that a fire had broken out at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital.

“Upon arrival, efforts to extinguish the blaze commenced, although a storeroom in one of the hospital buildings had already been gutted,” he said.

Most of the items that were destroyed included solar panels, decommissioned hospital beds, files and other essential equipment. Sunday Mail