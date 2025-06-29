CHIWENGA PLAYING TO THE GALLERY : CRITIC

Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga’s ery speeches targeting corrupt tendepreneurs, most of them who are using their political connections to amass absence wealth, is causing panic in Zanu PF as speculation mounts on his endgame.
Chiwenga last
week used his appearance as a guest of honour at the Zimbabwe National Chamber
of Commerce (ZNCC) congress in Victoria Falls and the launch of former top
civil servant, Andries Rukobo's autobiography that the day of reckoning was
coming for people aunting unexplained wealth.
Early this
year, the former army commander, who led the coup that toppled long time ruler
Robert Mugabe whom the military said was surrounded by criminals, hit out at
what he called zvigananda.
Zvigananda is a
Shona word for blood-sucking ticks and the VP in a speech at the burial of
national hero Justin Mupamhanga referred to individuals, who use their
political connections to get multi-million dollar government contracts.
The influence
of such people has become a contentious issue in President emmerson Mnangagwa’s
succession debate and a group of war veterans led by dismissed Zanu PF central
committee member Blessed Geza early this year led a vocal campaign for the
ruling party leader’s resignation, saying he had failed to deal with
corruption.
Geza also
singled out a number of businessmen, some with close ties to Mnangagwa, as
zviganandas.
Zanu PF sources
said there was panic in the ruling party as the targets of Chiwenga’s speeches
become clearer.
Businessman
Kudakwashe Tagwirei, who is now considered in some circles as potential
Mnangagwa successor being propped up to sideline Chiwenga, was last week forced
to respond to allegations that he is corrupt.
He said the
word tenderpreneur was “coined by white people to discourage blacks from
gaining access to business from government.”
Obert
Masaraure, a prominent activist and a member of the National Transitional
Authority steering committee, said they salute the bold stance being taken by
Chiwenga on the critical question of corruption.
“However, his
voice resonates with the noise made by the Lacoste faction against the G40
cabal ahead of the removal of the late president robert Mugabe from office,”
Masaraire said.
“It is now
clear that if Chiwenga’s anti-corruption crusade is going to bring results,
state institutions have to be reformed.”
Politician
Jealous Mawarire said corruption was now endemic in Zimbabwe.
“It needs
military precision, strength and pragmatism to eradicate it and VP Chiwenga,
like the late Flight Lieutenant Jerry rawlings in Ghana, has the imperative
task of correcting the wrongs inflicted by his comrades,” Mawarire said.
“It's his duty
to put an end to the madness and the kind of political jackals that this
administration has been breeding and brooding do not need some lily-livered
exterminator to issue a writ and stop the rot.
“We need a
strong man to put these jackals down and free the masses.”
Political
analyst Sudick Muradzikwa said Chiwenga’s anti-corruption stance was cautionary
to the deepening political crisis.
“So, it's a
double edged sword that Chiwenga is giving, one to those who are corrupt,” he
said.
“So, he's
indicating that he might be the leadership that we want in the future.
“He is actually
not only responding to corruption, he is also explaining a clear political
message to the president and those who are in support of the current.”
Political
analyst Vivid Gwede argued that Chiwenga’s anti-corruption stance had taken a
factional dimension.
“There is a
circle of people around the current president, which is believed to be corrupt
and getting more powerful,” Gwede said.
“The vice-president belongs to voices that have been opposed to this group. Zimbabweans would be glad to have corruption genuinely dealt with given its detrimental effects on the economy and society.”
Analyst rejoice Ngwenya, however, argued otherwise. “I consider this populist because just talking about it without action is rhetoric,” Ngwenya said. “Chiwenga likes playing to the gallery, presenting this 'holier than them' image.
“It's a false
narrative, almost delusional that a man who tolerates Mnangagwa shenanigans can
preach anti-corruption.”
McDonald
Lewanika, a Harare-based political analyst, said Chiwenga’s anti-corruption
stance would not mean much without action.
“Vice-President
Chiwenga’s rhetoric on corruption has been consistent and is indicative of what
seems to be his personal abhorrence of graft,” Lewanika said.
“However, his
words remain rhetoric as he or his government have done little to deal with
“unscrupulous businessman”, and graft seems to proceed unchecked and suspected
perpetrators, celebrated including by his party and government.” Standard
