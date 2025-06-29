GEO POMONA FOR BYO



Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe says Bulawayo is the next local authority earmarked for the implementation of the Geo Pomona Waste Management model, as the Government intensifies efforts to roll out the initiative across all 92 local authorities.

Speaking in Bulawayo last week, Minister Garwe said the Harare-based Geo Pomona project had proven successful, hence the need for the model to be rolled out countrywide.

The model has attracted interest from across the region.

Heads of State and high-level Government delegations from SADC have already toured the site to explore replicating the model in their respective countries.

Minister Garwe said the private sector’s growing partnerships with local authorities in delivering essential services is commendable.

He was speaking during the launch of the Minimum Service Delivery Standards Framework and the Urban State Land Management Policy, which was presided over by President Mnangagwa.

The Government appreciates the support rendered by the private sector during the previous phases of Operation Chenesa Harare.

“It is pleasing to note that through concerted efforts from various stakeholders, the operation managed to surpass targets of solid waste deposited at Pomona Landfill,” said Minister Garwe.

He noted that engaging the private sector goes a long way in improving service delivery. Sunday News