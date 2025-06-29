GEO POMONA FOR BYO

Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe says Bulawayo is the next local authority earmarked for the implementation of the Geo Pomona Waste Management model, as the Government intensifies efforts to roll out the initiative across all 92 local authorities.
Speaking in
Bulawayo last week, Minister Garwe said the Harare-based Geo Pomona project had
proven successful, hence the need for the model to be rolled out countrywide.
The model has
attracted interest from across the region.
Heads of State
and high-level Government delegations from SADC have already toured the site to
explore replicating the model in their respective countries.
Minister Garwe
said the private sector’s growing partnerships with local authorities in
delivering essential services is commendable.
He was speaking
during the launch of the Minimum Service Delivery Standards Framework and the
Urban State Land Management Policy, which was presided over by President
Mnangagwa.
The Government
appreciates the support rendered by the private sector during the previous
phases of Operation Chenesa Harare.
“It is pleasing
to note that through concerted efforts from various stakeholders, the operation
managed to surpass targets of solid waste deposited at Pomona Landfill,” said
Minister Garwe.
He noted that
engaging the private sector goes a long way in improving service delivery.
Sunday News
0 comments:
Post a Comment