OVERNIGHT PARKING FEES FOR HRE CBD

Authorities in Harare are exploring the possibility of enforcing the payment of parking fees 24 hours a day.

Discussions, though, are still at a preliminary stage. As of now, parking fees are paid from 8am to 4pm.

This means that payment for parking fees is only enforced in the Harare CBD for eight hours.

However, if the city fathers effect the mooted changes, it will mean that motorists will have to pay for parking within the Harare CBD for a further 16 hours.

There has been concern among the city fathers that there is too much traffic congestion in the CBD.

Sources told H-Metro that the city fathers were exploring the possibility of having parking fees paid during the night.

“This will not only cover parking but it will also see our municipal officers also remaining active on duty in the city throughout the night,” said a source.

“The city does not stop functioning after 5pm.

“There are a lot of activities which happen after 5pm and we feel that our municipal officers should be active during that period.

“The same goes for parking. It’s not like parking ends at 4pm and enforcement, making sure that the bays that are being used after 4pm, is our responsibility and there could be changes.”

Repeated attempts to get a comment from Harare City spokesperson Stan Gama were not fruitful last night.

“It’s important to highlight that all this is at a preliminary stage and it will not happen overnight, that is if it happens at all,” said the source.

There are many cities around the world where paid parking is enforced 24/7.

Examples include some parkades in the City of Victoria, the capital of British Columbia in Canada.

Other cities like Cocoa Beach, Florida, United States, enforce paid parking from 7am to 9pm and no overnight parking is allowed.

In Paris, France, street parking tariffs apply between 9am and 8 pm. H Metro