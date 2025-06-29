OVERNIGHT PARKING FEES FOR HRE CBD

Authorities in Harare are exploring the possibility of enforcing the payment of parking fees 24 hours a day.
Discussions,
though, are still at a preliminary stage. As of now, parking fees are paid from
8am to 4pm.
This means that
payment for parking fees is only enforced in the Harare CBD for eight hours.
However, if the
city fathers effect the mooted changes, it will mean that motorists will have
to pay for parking within the Harare CBD for a further 16 hours.
There has been
concern among the city fathers that there is too much traffic congestion in the
CBD.
Sources told
H-Metro that the city fathers were exploring the possibility of having parking
fees paid during the night.
“This will not
only cover parking but it will also see our municipal officers also remaining
active on duty in the city throughout the night,” said a source.
“The city does
not stop functioning after 5pm.
“There are a
lot of activities which happen after 5pm and we feel that our municipal
officers should be active during that period.
“The same goes
for parking. It’s not like parking ends at 4pm and enforcement, making sure
that the bays that are being used after 4pm, is our responsibility and there
could be changes.”
Repeated
attempts to get a comment from Harare City spokesperson Stan Gama were not
fruitful last night.
“It’s important
to highlight that all this is at a preliminary stage and it will not happen
overnight, that is if it happens at all,” said the source.
There are many
cities around the world where paid parking is enforced 24/7.
Examples
include some parkades in the City of Victoria, the capital of British Columbia
in Canada.
Other cities
like Cocoa Beach, Florida, United States, enforce paid parking from 7am to 9pm
and no overnight parking is allowed.
In Paris,
France, street parking tariffs apply between 9am and 8 pm. H Metro
