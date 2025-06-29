GANG STEALS 12 TOBACCO BALES

Police in Rusape is appealing for assistance in identifying and apprehending five armed robbers who pounced at Riplemade Farm and went away with 12 tobacco bales valued at US$ 7 039 on Monday evening.

Manicaland Acting Police Spokesperson Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka confirmed the robbery that happened around 10pm matter to Chipinge Times.

Chinyoka said Simbarashe Kamunhukamwe (38), a security guard at the farm was stabbed once on the back and left with his legs tied.

Circumstances are that five men wearing balaclava masks and armed with machetes found Kamunhukamwe in a u room around 10pm and assaulted him.

Kamunhukamwe had locked the farm gates around 6pm. The armed robbers also took away an Itel P36 cellphone and farm keys from Kamunhukamwe before one robbers stabbed him on the back with an unknown subject.

The robbers then tied Kamunhukamwe’s hands and legs and covered him with a sack. One robber stayed behind guarding Kamunhukamwe whilst others went about the farm.

The armed robbers drove an unidentified vehicle to one of the grading shades and loaded 12 tobacco bales before driving away leaving Kamunhukamwe tied.

Kamunhukamwe later hope-jumped to Uriri Uriri’s residence and informed him of the robbery. They reported the matter at Rusape Urban Police Station. Nothing has been recovered. Masvingo Mirror