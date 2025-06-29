MAI JEREMAYA : ACCUSED TAKES THE STAND

Fireworks are expected in court today as the man who claims he paid money to have sex with social media star Mai Jeremaya, but is now being accused of raping her, takes the witness stand.

Martin Charlie is being accused of raping the social media influencer together with his accomplice Thabo Blessing Dube.

He told the court, in his defence, that he hired Mai Jeremaya for sex on the day in question.

This is contrary to the State’s claims that the duo lured her and then gang raped her at a lodge in Harare.

Last week, Dube suffered a setback when his application for discharge at the close of the State case was dismissed by the presiding magistrate.

Dube made the application urging the court to acquit him because the State had failed to prove their case beyond reasonable doubt.

However, magistrate Letwin Rwodzi ruled that they had to proceed to their defence case.

Soon after, Dube took to the stand as the first witness and told the court that the role he played was to hook up Mai Jeremaya and his friend Charlie, for the sex date. He told the court that he never entered the lodge nor participated in the sex as claimed by the State. Now, it’s Charlie’s turn to take the witness stand.

The State alleges that on April 9, Dube contacted Mai Jeremaya, inviting her for a meeting, but they failed to meet on the day in question.

On April 30, she received a Whatsapp message from Charlie, who invited her for a meeting, and they met along Samora Machel Avenue and he drove to number 11 Frank Johnson, Eastlea.

Charlie allegedly went into the building pretending to go and see his boss and he came back in a few minutes. He came with a certain lady called Sbahle and they got into the car and drove to town where she dropped off. The duo claimed that Charlie was not in the car, Mai Jeremaya got a chance to speak privately with Dube and revealed that she had recently separated with her husband and was desperate for money.

They told the court that she complemented Charlie’s car, a double cab, and his iPhone describing him as well off before she proposed an hour of consensual sex for a fee of US$20.

Dube told the court that he conveyed the message to Charlie and the parties agreed to engage in consensual sexual activity at a lodge for US$20. Charlie said he drove to the lodge and Mai Jeremaya demanded for advance payment, which was given, and she voluntarily undressed, engaged in foreplay including kissing and caressing Charlie, assisted him in wearing a condom, and assumed an active role during the consensual intercourse.

The duo told the court that after the sexual encounter, Mai Jeremaya unexpectedly demanded US$500, citing that she had given Charlie what she termed as “extras” in that she had kissed and engaged in foreplay with him. H Metro