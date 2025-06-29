MAI JEREMAYA : ACCUSED TAKES THE STAND

Fireworks are expected in court today as the man who claims he paid money to have sex with social media star Mai Jeremaya, but is now being accused of raping her, takes the witness stand.
Martin Charlie
is being accused of raping the social media influencer together with his
accomplice Thabo Blessing Dube.
He told the
court, in his defence, that he hired Mai Jeremaya for sex on the day in
question.
This is
contrary to the State’s claims that the duo lured her and then gang raped her
at a lodge in Harare.
Last week, Dube
suffered a setback when his application for discharge at the close of the State
case was dismissed by the presiding magistrate.
Dube made the
application urging the court to acquit him because the State had failed to
prove their case beyond reasonable doubt.
However,
magistrate Letwin Rwodzi ruled that they had to proceed to their defence case.
Soon after,
Dube took to the stand as the first witness and told the court that the role he
played was to hook up Mai Jeremaya and his friend Charlie, for the sex date. He
told the court that he never entered the lodge nor participated in the sex as
claimed by the State. Now, it’s Charlie’s turn to take the witness stand.
The State
alleges that on April 9, Dube contacted Mai Jeremaya, inviting her for a
meeting, but they failed to meet on the day in question.
On April 30,
she received a Whatsapp message from Charlie, who invited her for a meeting,
and they met along Samora Machel Avenue and he drove to number 11 Frank
Johnson, Eastlea.
Charlie
allegedly went into the building pretending to go and see his boss and he came
back in a few minutes. He came with a certain lady called Sbahle and they got
into the car and drove to town where she dropped off. The duo claimed that
Charlie was not in the car, Mai Jeremaya got a chance to speak privately with
Dube and revealed that she had recently separated with her husband and was
desperate for money.
They told the
court that she complemented Charlie’s car, a double cab, and his iPhone
describing him as well off before she proposed an hour of consensual sex for a
fee of US$20.
Dube told the
court that he conveyed the message to Charlie and the parties agreed to engage
in consensual sexual activity at a lodge for US$20. Charlie said he drove to
the lodge and Mai Jeremaya demanded for advance payment, which was given, and
she voluntarily undressed, engaged in foreplay including kissing and caressing
Charlie, assisted him in wearing a condom, and assumed an active role during
the consensual intercourse.
The duo told
the court that after the sexual encounter, Mai Jeremaya unexpectedly demanded
US$500, citing that she had given Charlie what she termed as “extras” in that
she had kissed and engaged in foreplay with him. H Metro
