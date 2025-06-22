NOT GUILTY : THREE COPS ACQUITTED OF MURDER

Three police officers have been acquitted on a charge of murder after Chinhoyi High Court ruled that their arrest and prosecution violated procedural requirements under the law.

Justice Phildah Muzofa delivered the judgment, declaring the trial a nullity due to the absence of requisite authority from the Prosecutor-General (PG), as stipulated under the Protection of Wildlife (Indemnity) Act.

The officers — Andrew Masanga, Brighton Makichi and Trynos Rwanga — were accused of fatally shooting Kurt Rahman in November 2018.

The deceased and his companions had been unlawfully hunting reedbucks in Darwendale when they encountered the police. A shootout ensued, leading to Rahman’s death.

The accused raised indemnity and self-defence as their primary defences, arguing that their actions were within the scope of their duties as police officers responding to suspected poaching.

Justice Muzofa ruled that the prosecution should not have proceeded without explicit authorisation from the PG.

Section 4 of the Protection of Wildlife (Indemnity) Act prohibits the arrest or prosecution of indemnified persons — such as police officers acting in connection with suppressing unlawful hunting — without the PG’s prior approval.

The judge stated, “The Prosecutor-General’s authority was a sine qua non (an essential condition) before prosecution. Without such authority, the arrest and prosecution are a nullity.”

The court reviewed the events leading to the shooting, noting that the accused were responding to a suspected case of cattle rustling but later suspected poaching upon hearing gunshots near a game park.

The deceased and his companions had unlawfully killed two reedbucks, loading the carcasses into their vehicle.

When the police attempted to intercept them, a confrontation occurred, resulting in the fatal shooting.

The officers maintained that they acted in self-defence after being fired upon.

Justice Muzofa emphasised that the accused were indemnified under the law, as their actions were connected to suppressing unlawful wildlife hunting.

She dismissed the state’s argument that the officers were only investigating stock theft, noting, “What determines the issue is whether at the time they shot the deceased, they were acting in furtherance of suppressing unlawful hunting.

“The undisputed evidence is that the deceased and his companions were engaged in unlawful hunting when the confrontation occurred.”

The judge also criticised the procedural oversight by the prosecution, highlighting the importance of adherence to statutory requirements.

Citing precedent, she noted, “It is a fundamental principle of our law that a thing done contrary to the direct prohibition of the law is void and of no effect. The disregard of peremptory provisions in a statute is fatal to the validity of proceedings.”

While the court acknowledged the tragic nature of the incident, it concluded that the absence of PG authority rendered the prosecution invalid.

Consequently, the accused were acquitted and discharged. Herald