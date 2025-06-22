CHIDAWA CONVICTED OF KIDNAPPING, ESCAPES JAIL

Controversial private investigator and former police officer Tafadzwa “Detective Kedha” Chidawa was last week convicted of kidnapping a Harare woman whom he had been hired to investigate and was fined US$200.

Chidawa was convicted of kidnapping by Harare magistrate Tapiwa Banda but acquitted of impersonation, assault and cyber bullying.

He was the leader of a gang of people who kidnapped Shallom Gandiya, who is employed by Jaimy Technologies as a director. The State represented by Dzidzai Josiah proved that on March 5 last year Chidawa and his accomplices, including Lazarus James who was Ms Gandiya’s boyfriend, kidnapped her.

They forced her into their car and moved her from one place to another for five hours before dumping her at Harare Central Police Station where they produced a fake ZRP Gweru crime reference number.

The crime reference number was later checked by the police at Harare Central and found to be fake.

Ms Gandiya was deprived of her liberty for five hours without reasonable cause which then prompted her to make a police report.