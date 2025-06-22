CHIDAWA CONVICTED OF KIDNAPPING, ESCAPES JAIL

Controversial private investigator and former police officer Tafadzwa “Detective Kedha” Chidawa was last week convicted of kidnapping a Harare woman whom he had been hired to investigate and was fined US$200.
Chidawa was
convicted of kidnapping by Harare magistrate Tapiwa Banda but acquitted of
impersonation, assault and cyber bullying.
He was the
leader of a gang of people who kidnapped Shallom Gandiya, who is employed by
Jaimy Technologies as a director. The State represented by Dzidzai Josiah
proved that on March 5 last year Chidawa and his accomplices, including Lazarus
James who was Ms Gandiya’s boyfriend, kidnapped her.
They forced her
into their car and moved her from one place to another for five hours before
dumping her at Harare Central Police Station where they produced a fake ZRP
Gweru crime reference number.
The crime
reference number was later checked by the police at Harare Central and found to
be fake.
Ms Gandiya was
deprived of her liberty for five hours without reasonable cause which then
prompted her to make a police report. Herald
