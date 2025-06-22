WIFE STEALS TO SUPPORT EX HUSBAND

The case was
presented before civil court magistrate Ms Johanna Mukwesha.
Marutsa
detailed how his wife allegedly stole US$1 500 from him, claiming she used the
money to buy a tombstone for her ex-husband’s brother.
“I took my
responsibility as her husband yet I didn’t know she would plan evil against
me.”
Marutsa
discovered messages on Masembura’s phone, where her ex-husband’s mother thanked
her for the tombstone purchase.
When
confronted, Masembura claimed she was being abused and had previously
considered divorce.
Marutsa accused
his wife of using his money to send her ex-husband’s cousins to school and even
selling household property to support her former partner.
He lamented
that their children were suffering while Masembura splashed money on her ex.
“I’m
emotionally damaged. The most painful thing is that I am working hard for
another man while my family is not enjoying,” he said, visibly upset.
Marutsa claimed
he had been followed by unknown men, suggesting a connection to his wife, and
mentioned rumours in their neighbourhood regarding her alleged infidelity.
In response,
Masembura denied the allegations, calling them baseless and hurtful.
“I’m shocked
and saddened by these accusations. My relationship with my current husband is
built on trust and I would never do anything to destroy it,” she said,
demanding evidence to support Marutsa’s claims.
After hearing
both sides, the court ruled in favour of Marutsa, granting him a protection
order.
Masembura was
warned against economically abusing her husband. Herald
