WIFE STEALS TO SUPPORT EX HUSBAND

A Dzivarasekwa man, Stanford Marutsa, has taken his wife, Daisy Masembura, to court, accusing her of stealing from him to financially support her ex-husband.

The case was presented before civil court magistrate Ms Johanna Mukwesha.

Marutsa detailed how his wife allegedly stole US$1 500 from him, claiming she used the money to buy a tombstone for her ex-husband’s brother.

“I took my responsibility as her husband yet I didn’t know she would plan evil against me.”

Marutsa discovered messages on Masembura’s phone, where her ex-husband’s mother thanked her for the tombstone purchase.

When confronted, Masembura claimed she was being abused and had previously considered divorce.

Marutsa accused his wife of using his money to send her ex-husband’s cousins to school and even selling household property to support her former partner.

He lamented that their children were suffering while Masembura splashed money on her ex.

“I’m emotionally damaged. The most painful thing is that I am working hard for another man while my family is not enjoying,” he said, visibly upset.

Marutsa claimed he had been followed by unknown men, suggesting a connection to his wife, and mentioned rumours in their neighbourhood regarding her alleged infidelity.

In response, Masembura denied the allegations, calling them baseless and hurtful.

“I’m shocked and saddened by these accusations. My relationship with my current husband is built on trust and I would never do anything to destroy it,” she said, demanding evidence to support Marutsa’s claims.

After hearing both sides, the court ruled in favour of Marutsa, granting him a protection order.

Masembura was warned against economically abusing her husband. Herald