NO TENDER FOR HUGE ARMY FOOD CONTRACT

A multi-million food supply contract awarded to Agrifora Private Limited for the country’s security services, including the Zimbabwe National Army, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), and Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services, has stirred fresh debate over state procurement practices, amid lingering governance and opacity concerns.
The deal, which
bypassed a competitive tender process, has drawn sharp criticism from
transparency advocates who accuse the government of sidestepping due diligence
in favour of political expediency.
However,
despite questions over how the contract was awarded, officials across
Zimbabwe’s security sector say the company has significantly improved food
supplies and slashed costs, restoring morale among the tens of thousands in the
security services.
Sources
familiar with the procurement say Agrifora was allegedly handpicked, raising
red flags in a country which has been dogged by tender scandals across public
sectors.
However,
insiders assert that the decision was driven by an urgent need to stabilise
deteriorating conditions in military and police institutions, where acute food
shortages had become a national embarrassment.
The crisis
dates decades back. In 2022, Defence minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri publicly
admitted that Zimbabwe’s defence readiness had been compromised by basic supply
gaps.
“We are
expected to host other defence forces, but no one wants to come here because of
these conditions,” she said during budget consultations with Finance minister
Mthuli Ncube.
In response,
President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration centralised the procurement
process, tapping Agrifora as the major supplier to the uniformed forces.
According to
senior officials, the move has yielded immediate benefits: reliable deliveries,
reduced prices, and greater food variety.
“Mnangagwa's
government has improved the food situation to the extent that the security
sector is now enjoying three-course meals,” a senior security official told the
Zimbabwe Independent this week.
“Commercial
beef was going for US$11 per kg, now it’s down to US$3,50. Chicken is being
delivered at US$3,40 per kg.
“They’re now eating sausages, liver, eggs —
not just beans and cabbages. This has restored harmony within the forces.”
The company’s
logistical model, which includes direct-to-barracks delivery to prevent
pilferage and corruption, has been credited with eliminating long-standing
graft networks that once dominated food procurement, top security officials
said.
“This is the
first time in years that food is arriving on time, in full, and at better
prices. The rot is being cleaned out. Agrifora has been operating transparently
and efficiently, delivering actual food and not overpricing,” another senior
government official said.
“Agrifora may
not have gone through a traditional tender process, but this was a necessary
reform. It’s not perfect — but it worked.
“Agrifora was a
necessary reform to eliminate corruption and improve the welfare of the
security forces. This was done to cut the corruption umbilical cord but there
remains a section in government that is not happy.”
Justice, Legal
and Parliamentary Affairs minister Ziyambi Ziyambi acknowledged the improved
conditions in prisons but declined to provide detailed comment, instead
deferring to correctional authorities.
“Talk to the
minister, who oversees that. If I am outside Parliament, I can’t speak on that.
If you speak to the Commissioner General [Moses Chihobvu], he will confirm how
happy the prisoners are. Prisoners are getting food from the President,”
Ziyambi said.
“If you talk to
him he will tell you, so I have to allow them to comment and they will confirm.
Even the improvements that happened at Christmas, they were happy because they
had a good Christmas. So, talk to Mr Chihobvu.” Zimbabwe Independent
