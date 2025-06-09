RECKLESS DRIVER : JUDGE CALLS FOR EXTENDED BAN

A Harare motorist, convicted of reckless driving, faces resentencing after the High Court directed the trial magistrate to re-evaluate the driving ban previously imposed.

The court emphasised the need for the penalty to align with public safety priorities and adhere strictly to legal standards, ensuring both justice and deterrence are effectively served.

Gerald Mangwenyama was convicted of reckless driving under Section 53(2) of the Road Traffic Act [Chapter 13:11].

He had pleaded guilty to driving a Honda Fit against oncoming traffic while rushing to work.

The trial court had fined Mangwenyama US$450 or four months in prison.

Additionally, he was prohibited from driving Class 4 vehicles for six months and ordered to surrender his licence for endorsement.

Justice Esther Muremba, presiding over the criminal review, upheld the fine and imprisonment term but raised concerns about the narrow scope of the driving prohibition.

The judge questioned why the prohibition was limited to Class 4 vehicles, leaving Mangwenyama free to drive vehicles in Class 2, Class 5, and motorcycles in Class 3. She noted that this decision was inconsistent with the legislative intent of ensuring road safety through comprehensive driving restrictions.

“Reckless driving is a serious offence that affects road safety, regardless of vehicle type,” Justice Muremba stated in her judgment.

“The purpose of imposing driving prohibitions is to deter further reckless behaviour and ensure responsible driving across all categories of vehicles. Allowing an offender to continue driving larger vehicles or motorcycles undermines public safety and the deterrent effect of the sentence.”

The court reviewed Sections 53(4) and 65 of the Road Traffic Act, which govern driving prohibitions following a conviction.

Section 65(1) establishes that prohibitions should generally extend to all vehicle classes unless the court provides specific, justified exceptions.

Justice Muremba noted that the trial magistrate failed to explain why the prohibition was restricted to Class 4 vehicles, describing the omission as a failure to exercise judicial discretion.

“The reasons for sentence are silent on this. The trial magistrate did not lay bare their reasoning process in the exercise of such discretion. The reason or reasons thereof remained safely stored in the mind of the trial magistrate,” Justice Muremba observed.

The court further highlighted the risks posed by allowing Mangwenyama to continue driving large vehicles such as commuter omnibuses and heavy vehicles, which fall under Classes 1 and 2.

Justice Muremba emphasised that these vehicles pose even greater risks to public safety due to their size and passenger capacity.

“The sentencing judgment should have reflected a careful evaluation of the consequences of allowing the accused to continue driving other classes of vehicles,” Justice Muremba stated. “The prohibition decision was not well-considered and requires corrective action to ensure compliance with legal requirements and public safety principles.”

Section 65(6) of the Act permits sentencing corrections within six months of conviction.

Justice Muremba directed the trial magistrate to issue a notice to Mangwenyama, requiring him to appear in court and justify why the prohibition should not be extended to all vehicle classes for six months.

If the magistrate finds justification for exempting certain vehicle classes, they must explicitly define these exemptions while ensuring compliance with the law.

The judgment underscores the need for courts to exercise discretion judiciously and ensure sentencing decisions align with public safety objectives. Deputy Judge President, Justice Garainesu Mawadze concurred with the decision. Herald