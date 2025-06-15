MINI-INTERCHANGE FOR BYO



The Government is considering establishing a mini-interchange in Bulawayo similar to the iconic Trabablas Interchange in Harare to ease congestion and improve traffic flow.

This was revealed by the Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Felix Mhona, during a recent parliamentary session, where he updated the nation on progress being made on several key roads in the southern region.

The proposed Bulawayo mini-interchange would mark a significant milestone in devolution-aligned urban transport planning, with the potential to stimulate economic activity and attract further investment into the region.

“I have tasked my engineer for the Bulawayo Province to also interrogate and see what we can have in terms of a mini-interchange. I will keep the August House updated pertaining to where we are going to be putting the interchange in particular,” said Minister Mhona.

Although specific locations are yet to be disclosed, the announcement signals a growing Government commitment to ensure Bulawayo receives comparable road infrastructure upgrades to those implemented in the capital.

This development is expected to significantly enhance urban mobility, reduce traffic bottlenecks and complement ongoing works on the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway.

“Contractors for the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road have been mobilised and as we speak, five are on the ground.

They are opening detours and traffic will then be moved to detours as they attend to the roads,” Minister Mhona said.

The Government has adopted a decentralised and accountable approach, awarding specific stretches of the road to individual contractors responsible not only for construction but also for routine maintenance and beautification.

“We are going to be maintaining and every particular contractor on a particular section — they are awarded and will superintend over road maintenance, grass cutting and each particular contractor has got about 50km.

“So, you will see them maintaining and at the same time opening a detour. They will be doing 5km detours. As they finish, they move traffic back to the roads and continue on their stretch,” he added.

The project is expected to take about 10 months to complete and will be carried out in phases, with contractors working on specific sections of the road in a co-ordinated kilometre-by-kilometre approach.

The Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road is one of the country’s key national highways and a vital regional corridor that links the country to Zambia, Botswana, and Namibia. It serves thousands of domestic travellers and international tourists each year.

The road is also essential for the movement of goods between southern Zimbabwe and the north-western regions, including the Hwange coalfields and surrounding mining and agricultural zones.

Over the years, however, the route has become notorious for its potholes, eroded shoulders and narrow lanes, prompting calls from residents, tourism operators and cross-border transporters for urgent intervention.

The Second Republic, under President Mnangagwa, has continued to prioritise infrastructural development countrywide under the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP2) and various other initiatives, which have transformed the economy as well as creating employment and brought joy among citizens.

The President has invested significantly in infrastructural development as a key enabler of economic transformation, despite limited access to external lines of credit.

So far, more than 50 000km of roads have been rehabilitated, while 2 000 structures have been attended to since the start of the ERRP2 in 2021.

The Government is also in the process of negotiating with potential investors for the rehabilitation of some of the country’s roads.

In yet another transformative infrastructure announcement, Minister Mhona confirmed that construction will soon begin on the long-awaited Kwekwe-Nkayi-Lupane Road, a strategic route that will significantly reduce travel time from Harare between Bulawayo and Victoria Falls.

“The good news, exciting news, is that we are now going to be starting on the Kwekwe-Nkayi-Lupane Road. The contractor is mobilising, which is also going to shorten the distance to Victoria Falls. The same contractor will be working on the entire stretch of the Bulawayo-Nkayi Road,” said the minister.

The road development projects, including the proposed interchange in Bulawayo are part of the Second Republic’s commitment to modernising national infrastructure under the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) and Vision 2030. Sunday News