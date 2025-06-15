AUXILLIA'S UK TRIP CANCELLED



Organisers of a summit for African first ladies set for the United Kingdom next week have bowed to pressure from Zimbabweans living in that country and allegedly cancelled their invitation to Auxillia Mnangagwa to participate at the indaba.

Mnangagwa was supposed to join other first ladies from the continent at the

First Ladies African Impact & Resilience (Flair) Summit in London between June 16 and 18. Zimbabweans in the UK, who allege they were forced to flee home because of Zanu PF policies, petitioned the organisers demanding that they withdraw her invite, vowing to disrupt the event if she is allowed to attend.

A leading British parliamentarian for Brent East, Dawn Butler had to withdraw from the summit after Zimbabweans approached her office.

This forced the organisers into an urgent crisis meeting where the decision to withdraw Auxillia’s invitation was made, according to sources.

Presidential spokesperson George Charamba yesterday said it was a lie that Auxillia’s invitation was withdrawn.

Instead, Charamba said Auxillia has a busy schedule ahead and had to turn down the invite.

“You can be invited, but you can also turn down an invite,” Charamba said.

“Her plate is full; there are lots of programmes here.

“Sorry, you wanted to build up some stories; you lost it; she has lots of programmes and here she will be with communities in Zimbabwe.” Standard