MZEMBI APPEALS FOR CANCELLATION ON MEDICAL GROUNDS



Walter Mzembi’s lawyer, Mr Taurai Killian Mandiki of Chiturumani Law Chambers, yesterday indicated that his client intended to apply for cancellation of the warrants of arrest on medical grounds.

Allegations against him in the original case stem from alleged misappropriation of funds related to the hosting of the UN World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) General Assembly in Victoria Falls in 2013.

He was the Tourism and Hospitality Industry minister when Zimbabwe hosted the UNWTO and allegedly connived with other accused persons to abuse funds under his watch.

Mzembi failed to attend criminal court hearings since November 2018, after the court temporarily released his travelling documents to allow him to seek medical attention in South Africa.

The ex-Cabinet minister had applied for the temporary release of his passport, and it was granted on condition that he would return it to the Clerk of Court at the Harare Magistrates’ Court on or before November 19, 2018.

After he failed to appear before the Harare Magistrates’ Court on the theft of trust property charges, he again did not show up on January 18, 2019 to answer to criminal abuse of office charges and also failed to return the passport.

This led the courts to issue another separate warrant of arrest.