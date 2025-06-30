MAN ROBS ECOCASH SHOP

A Chitungwiza man, Providence Shumba (32), has been arrested allegedly robbing an Ecocash shop located at Zvipoto Bus Terminus, Unit O.

The robbery, which occurred on 25 June 2025, left the shop owner counting heavy losses after Buddie airtime scratch cards worth US$1 000, US$180 cash, a Samsung A04, and a Huawei cellphone were stolen.

However, Shumba’s joy was short-lived. Following swift investigations by the Zimbabwe Republic Police, officers tracked him down and arrested him. The arrest led to the recovery of Buddie airtime cards worth US$500 and the two stolen cellphones.

ZRP confirmed the breakthrough and reminded the public that crime doesn’t pay.

Shumba is expected to appear in court soon to face robbery charges. Herald