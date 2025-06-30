AFM PASTOR : SISTER SQUANDERING RENTALS

An AFM pastor has taken her sister to the Harare Civil Court for abusing rentals paid by tenants at their family property while neglecting maintaining the house.
Pastor Jaslene
Mutunhiri told Harare Civil Court magistrate, Ms Johanna Mukwesha, that her
sister Francisca Mutunhiri has been pocketing US$1 600 monthly that was being
paid as rentals at their Hatfield family home, prejudicing other siblings.
“My sister came
back from South Africa to stay at our family home in Hatfield. She is refusing
to leave,” she said.
The pastor
claims Francisca unlawfully took control of the property and has been
collecting US$1 600 rent from tenants for over a year without remitting any
funds to the rest of the family, including their mother.
She also told
the court that Francisca used the money for personal luxuries instead of
maintaining the property or sharing proceeds with other siblings.
“This property
is part of our family estate. It’s not hers alone. She is also harassing our
mother,” she said.
The pastor
further stated that she attempted to settle the matter privately as a clergy,
but failed, as her sister became confrontational and even destroyed documents
relating to the ownership of the house.
Pastor
Mutunhiri said her sister is in the habit of bad-mouthing her and making
baseless accusations to tarnish her name and ministry.
She submitted
that her sister does not want to see anyone at the Hatfield property except her
children.
According to
the pastor, Fransisca has threatened to kill her if she continues to ask for
her share of the rentals.
She said she
earns little from her role as a pastor and wants to benefit from the family
property.
Fransisca,
however, denied any wrongdoing, insisting that she was left in charge of the
property through a mutual family agreement.
“I took care of
that house together with my mother; no one else wanted to. Now that it is
generating money, they want to push me out,” she said.
Fransisca
dismissed her sister’s assertion that she threatened to kill her, claiming that
other siblings were busy enjoying their lives while she took care of their sick
mother.
After the
submissions from the Mutunhiri sisters, the presiding magistrate granted a
protection order against Fransisca.
She advised the
Mutunhiri sisters to approach courts that deal with property issues to resolve
their differences over the Hatfield house. Herald
