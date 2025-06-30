AFM PASTOR : SISTER SQUANDERING RENTALS

An AFM pastor has taken her sister to the Harare Civil Court for abusing rentals paid by tenants at their family property while neglecting maintaining the house.

Pastor Jaslene Mutunhiri told Harare Civil Court magistrate, Ms Johanna Mukwesha, that her sister Francisca Mutunhiri has been pocketing US$1 600 monthly that was being paid as rentals at their Hatfield family home, prejudicing other siblings.

“My sister came back from South Africa to stay at our family home in Hatfield. She is refusing to leave,” she said.

The pastor claims Francisca unlawfully took control of the property and has been collecting US$1 600 rent from tenants for over a year without remitting any funds to the rest of the family, including their mother.

She also told the court that Francisca used the money for personal luxuries instead of maintaining the property or sharing proceeds with other siblings.

“This property is part of our family estate. It’s not hers alone. She is also harassing our mother,” she said.

The pastor further stated that she attempted to settle the matter privately as a clergy, but failed, as her sister became confrontational and even destroyed documents relating to the ownership of the house.

Pastor Mutunhiri said her sister is in the habit of bad-mouthing her and making baseless accusations to tarnish her name and ministry.

She submitted that her sister does not want to see anyone at the Hatfield property except her children.

According to the pastor, Fransisca has threatened to kill her if she continues to ask for her share of the rentals.

She said she earns little from her role as a pastor and wants to benefit from the family property.

Fransisca, however, denied any wrongdoing, insisting that she was left in charge of the property through a mutual family agreement.

“I took care of that house together with my mother; no one else wanted to. Now that it is generating money, they want to push me out,” she said.

Fransisca dismissed her sister’s assertion that she threatened to kill her, claiming that other siblings were busy enjoying their lives while she took care of their sick mother.

After the submissions from the Mutunhiri sisters, the presiding magistrate granted a protection order against Fransisca.

She advised the Mutunhiri sisters to approach courts that deal with property issues to resolve their differences over the Hatfield house. Herald