EX COUNCILLOR HANGS SELF AFTER AFFAIR IS EXPOSED



Former Mwenezi Ward 5 Zanu PF councillor Tinashe Yingi of Dhuvai Village under Chief Neshuro was recently found dead hanging himself on a tree in the mountain two days after he went missing following the unearthing of his adulterous relationship with a married woman from the same village.

Yingi, whose dead body was found in a decomposing state in a mountainous area of Chihlahla village was buried on Monday, June 23 at his home village of Dhuvai.

Chief Neshuro born Rodwell Gudo confirmed Yingi’s death, saying the former councilor hanged himself after consuming some poisonous substances following an ‘undisclosed’ dispute.

“Yingi disappeared on a Friday morning and his dead body was discovered on Sunday. On the fateful day he is said to have been spotted drinking some beer at Sarahuru business centre for the first time in his lifetime before collecting some poisonous substances which he consumed before hanging himself,” said Chief Neshuro.

However, sources close to the incident said Yingi who had for long been in an adulterous relationship with a married woman whose husband works in South Africa succumbed to pressure after his own wife threatened to report him to the husband of the women whom he was having an affair with.

“The married women resides in the same village with Yingi and the two had been dating for a longtime but all hell broke when Yingi impregnated the women. After discovering that his husband had impregnated another married woman Yingi’s wife was irked and she vowed to inform the woman’s husband.

“The women in question, whose husband is in South Africa, is five months pregnant and Yingi was afraid that the man would ruthlessly deal with him and also societal pressure forced him to commit suicide,” said the source.

Another source said Yingi had pressure from the two women with the pregnant woman demanding that he marries her while his own wife could have none of it.

“The matter was the talk of the society and the married woman was also pressuring him to marry her while his own wife was also disgruntled. So to make sure that he won’t make any slight mistake of surviving, Yingi consumed some poisonous substance before hanging himself on a tree,” said a source.

After serving as Councillor for the then Ward 5 for one term, Yingi’s bid for re-election in 2023 election foiled after the delimitation process divided his ward leading to his loss during the primaries. TellZimNews