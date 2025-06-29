KAROI COUNCILLORS BLOW US$35K ON BYO TRIP

The CCC-led Karoi Town Council is facing mounting pressure from residents following allegations that it spent over US$35 000 in public funds on what critics are calling a “lavish and unjustified” trip to the 2025 Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo.

Residents, under the banner of the Karoi Residents Trust, are accusing the council of financial misconduct, claiming the funds were drawn from the estate account without proper authorisation or oversight and used to bankroll corporate wear, allowances and accommodation for a 28-member delegation to the week-long event.

The expenditure, which included daily wardrobe changes and allegedly inflated daily allowances of US$200 per person, sharply contrasts with the standard ministerial cap of US$60. The accusations come at a time when the council is reportedly failing to meet basic service delivery obligations and is in arrears with staff salaries.

However, the Karoi delegation’s size and spending have sparked outrage locally.

In a strongly-worded letter addressed to Hurungwe District Development Coordinator Andrew Tizora, and copied to the Auditor General, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), Provincial Affairs Minister Marian Chombo, and the council itself, the residents called for an urgent and independent investigation.

“The council allegedly used US$35 000 from the estate account without a council resolution or ministerial approval,” wrote Mr Sabastian Kumbirai Chinyemba, a representative of the Karoi Resident’s Trust.

“Furthermore, the finance committee meeting that recommended the use of funds was held unconstitutionally in the finance director’s office. The quorum was questionable and the required 48-hour notice period was not met.”

The letter also accused the council of reckless spending, citing that each delegate received new corporate wear for each day of the event, a luxury few in the small farming town can afford.

In a separate interview, ZNOART Mashonaland West chairperson, Mr Liberty Chitiya bemoaned urban councils’ extravagant spending.

“The issue of service delivery vis-à-viss spending by KTC is a very sad situation which is happening due to several reasons, largely being the neglect of the numerous red flags on public financial transparency being raised by residents’ associations.

“The situation is the same across all urban local authorities in the province, which are riding on residents’ and ratepayers’ money as they are paying for councils’ allowances instead of service provision. There is pure neglect of the 70:30 rule which guides Public Finance by the urban councils, and their lack of responsibility is there for all to see as there are rumours of them diving into estates accounts without ministerial approval, in violation of the Urban Councils Act, Section 300 . . .

“The end result is worsened unaccountability of public spending to conceal their lavish spending of ratepayers’ money in fairs such as the ZITF year after year. There is nothing beneficial to the ordinary residents from such fairs as the management and councillors are the ones pocketing hefty allowances of around US$200 per day against the set US$60 per day,” he said.

He blamed the kind of wasteful spending resulting in residents going for days without refuse collection, unattended sewage flowing, no running tap water and long grass punctuating every open space in our towns.

Council workers have also joined the chorus of criticism.

Workers’ committee chairperson Mr Andrew Bangura condemned the extravagance, pointing out that frontline workers remain unpaid, and basic services like waste collection and road maintenance were deteriorating.

“It’s disheartening to see this level of spending while workers go without salaries and service delivery is practically collapsing,” Mr Bangura said.

But, council officials have dismissed the allegations.

Council spokesperson Mr Precious Nharara claimed the residents were misinformed.

“There were many financial commitments around the time of the ZITF, and some expenditures, including those related to the fair, are being misrepresented,” Mr Nharara said. “Council encourages open engagement and remains committed to transparency.”

Finance and investment committee chairperson, Clr Muzondiwa Sawanje ,echoed the sentiment, suggesting the outrage was being stoked by “mischievous narratives”.

“All council business is conducted through formal committee structures. Any legitimate concern should be raised formally through these channels,” Clr Sawanje said.

Meanwhile, sources within the Local Government and Public Works Ministry confirmed that a systems audit was underway to assess the legitimacy of the expenditure.

If the findings corroborate the residents’ claims, the case could lead to formal investigations by ZACC, and possibly disciplinary actions or criminal charges.

As the audit unfolds, Karoi residents are calling for accountability and for those responsible to face the consequences.

“This is about more than just money. It’s about trust,” said Mr Chinyemba. “If public funds can be used like this without checks, then no service is safe.”

Karoi has also made headlines following purging of senior management, with over five having been appointed to the post of town secretary in less than three years. Herald