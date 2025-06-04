CHIMOMBE FIRM DID NOT EXIST : WITNESS

A State witness testified before the High Court yesterday that a company contracted to supply goats for the Presidential Input Pass-On Scheme does not exist.

The Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries, and Rural Development entered into a contract in November 2021 with Blackdeck Livestock and Poultry Farming.

However, Mr Bevin Mutsikamabwe, principal examiner and registrar of companies at the Deeds Office, revealed that no such entity is registered in the official records.

Mr Mutsikamabwe, the third prosecution witness, testified in the trial of business partners Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu, who are accused of defrauding the State of more than US$7 million under the Presidential Goats Pass-On Scheme.

While under oath, Mr Mutsikamabwe confirmed that Blackdeck Private Limited, which initially tendered for the scheme, was a duly registered company.

He stated that the company was registered on February 12, 2015.

However, he clarified that Blackdeck Livestock and Poultry Farming, the entity named in the contract, could not be located in the company registry.

“I searched in the system and I could not find it in our database,” said Mr Mutsikamabwe.

Led by prosecutor Mr Whisper Mabhaudhi, the witness explained that trading companies are issued certificates for assumed names and are permitted to use only one such name.

During cross-examination, Advocate Tapson Dzvetero, representing Mpofu, questioned the witness about the Companies and Other Business Entities Act (Chapter 24:31), enacted in 2020.

Mr Mutsikamabwe acknowledged that prior to this law, the registration of assumed names was not mandatory.

“I do not dispute that,” said Mr Mutsikamabwe, conceding the defence’s assertion that the regulatory requirement for assumed names did not apply when Blackdeck Private Limited was registered in 2015.

The trial revolves around allegations that Chimombe and Mpofu used Blackdeck Livestock and Poultry Farming, a non-existent entity, to secure a tender to supply 632 001 goats under a US$87.7 million scheme.

Justice Pisirayi Kwenda, sitting with assessors Margaret Chitsiga and Temba Kuwana, adjourned the trial to tomorrow. Herald