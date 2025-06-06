I WILL REMAIN CELIBATE UNTIL HE IS RELEASED

In an extraordinary demonstration of devotion, 23-year-old Hazel Mangwiro has pledged to remain celibate until her fiancé, Taurai ‘‘Prosper’’ Vanhuvaone, is released from prison. Vanhuvaone, a convicted fake doctor, received his verdict on March 20 this year, the very day Mangwiro made her heartfelt vow. Having followed every court proceeding with tear-filled eyes, Hazel has now bravely opened up about her profound relationship with the man she describes as the love of her life.

While long prison sentences often strain relationships to breaking point, Hazel is determined to prove that their love can endure even the harshest of trials.

“It’s not an easy decision, but it feels right. Prosper and I share a deep connection, and physical intimacy is an important part of that. But I want our first time together after his release to be special — a symbol of our commitment and the journey we’ve been through. I don’t care what the world says. I love my man and will stand by him,” she said.

Hazel acknowledged that her decision, though deeply personal, is likely to spark mixed reactions.

“It’s not for everyone. Celibacy can be challenging, especially in a long-term relationship. Open communication, strong emotional support, and healthy coping mechanisms are crucial. I know people might think I’m young and naïve, but I’m in love with him.”

Despite the challenges, she remains resolute, focusing on maintaining a strong emotional bond with Vanhuvaone through regular prison visits. She also emphasised the importance of self-care, hobbies, and spending time with loved ones.

“It’s about more than just abstaining. It’s about supporting Prosper, staying true to myself, and building a future together, brick by brick. Our love is worth fighting for, and this is my way of showing him that. Nothing will separate us.”

Hazel shared that their love story began in July last year.

“We lived in the same neighbourhood and used to board the same kombi. He’d be coming from the gym, and I’d be returning from work. At the time, I only knew him as the fitness guy from around the area.

“Our first date was on 14 August — we drove to the airport. It was a romantic drive, full of heartfelt conversation. That’s when he opened up about his feelings for me. I’d always had a crush on him.”

Vanhuvaone, who spent two years posing as a medical doctor, defrauding patients and offering fake nursing placements at Mpilo Central Hospital, was sentenced on Wednesday to five-and-a-half years in prison. He was convicted on three counts of fraud and one of impersonation by Bulawayo magistrate Mrs Eva Matura. Two years of the sentence were suspended on condition he restitutes US$8 165 to his victims, leaving him to serve an effective three-and-a-half years.

In mitigation, Vanhuvaone pleaded for leniency, claiming he had dropped out of medical school due to peer pressure and had since tried to lead a productive life.

“I own a car, have US$1 800 in savings, a house in North End, and run a private company. I’m a family-oriented man,” he told the court, appealing for a non-custodial sentence. Chronicle