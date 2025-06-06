SCHOOL HEAD'S HEARING ABRUPTLY SUSPENDED

A scheduled disciplinary hearing for Stella Mhlanga, head of Kumalo Primary School, has been abruptly suspended, further intensifying the controversy surrounding allegations of misconduct against her.

The hearing, which was expected to take place this week, was anticipated to shed light on the accusations that have been circulating for several weeks. Mhlanga’s legal troubles began in February, when allegations emerged that she and four other staff members had misappropriated a significant amount of school funds.

Parents, who had been anxiously awaiting the proceedings, will now have to wait even longer. The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, through Bulawayo Provincial Education Director Bernard Mazambani, announced that the hearing had been suspended due to financial constraints.

“The hearing was suspended due to financial constraints. A panel was supposed to travel to Bulawayo for the hearing this past week, but due to financial challenges, failed to do so. However, the ministry will set another date for her hearing,” said Mazambani.

The ministry had initially posted a notice confirming the hearing was scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday at the school. When it eventually takes place, a panel appointed by the ministry will preside over the proceedings, reviewing evidence and hearing testimonies from all relevant parties.

Mhlanga, who also faces allegations of embezzling school funds, is due to appear in court, with her case remanded to June 18.

Parents with children at the school have been vocal in demanding her removal, questioning why she remains in office while under investigation. Citing the recent expulsion of a Grade Seven pupil from Robert Tredgold Primary School for indiscipline, parents have accused the ministry of applying double standards.

In recent years, several school heads and SDC chairpersons have been arrested for misappropriating school funds, with pupils ultimately bearing the brunt.

Last year, Mhlanga was suspended pending a disciplinary hearing. During that time, Deputy Head Eneles Sibanda was appointed acting head. However, Mhlanga was reinstated on September 4.

Her disciplinary hearing, initially scheduled for 29 August 2024, failed to proceed after the chairperson of the disciplinary committee, Lameck Mudyiwa, failed to attend for unexplained reasons.

Mhlanga’s troubled history dates back to 2015, when she was dismissed from Magwegwe Primary School following protests from concerned parents — an incident that required intervention from anti-riot police. Chronicle