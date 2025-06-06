CIO OFFICER BLOCKS SANCTIONED TOURNAMENT

A Central Intelligence Officer (CIO) in Chiredzi is alleged to have obstructed Chiredzi Central Constituency Member of Parliament, Ropafadzo Makumire from carrying out his engagement soccer tournament at Chishamiso Stadium recently despite the meeting having been explicitly approved by both the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and Tongaat Hulett Zimbabwe (THZ) TellZim News reports.

The MP recently held an interface meeting at Chishamiso Stadium in Hippo Valley to engage the electorate and the event included various sporting activities, such as soccer and netball.

However, the activities were disrupted when the officer, Tinashe Muyambo, parked his black Toyota GD6 at the centre of the stadium drinking beer with his friends for about three hours.

Makumire confirmed the incident to TellZim News and condemned Muyambo’s disruptive behaviour and went on to thank the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and the Central Intelligence Office for their quick intervention in handling the situation.

“The situation instilled fear within the community due to this individual’s presence. Many residents were understandably upset and felt the need to take action, but we intervened to maintain peace.

“It is important to acknowledge the police and officials from the president’s office who swiftly removed him from the ground. We hold the office of the President to a higher standard and do not accept such behaviour. This situation must be addressed to restore confidence in our community. The programme was intended to engage with the community to discuss pressing issues and provide feedback to the people,” said Makumire.

The meeting had been sanctioned by the Zimbabwe Republic Police to begin at 0900 hours and end at 1730 hours, but the meeting started later at 1200 hours due to Muyambo’s actions.

Hippo Valley Community Services Officer, Brawl Chikandiwa had written to Makumire giving him permission to hold the interface meeting at Chishamiso Stadium with some set guidelines including informing the police and maintaining cleanliness.

“I write to inform you that your request has been granted. You are free to use the requested; however, you are advised to make arrangements to inform and avail ZRP for peace and security and ensure the highest level of cleanliness during and after use,” wrote Chikandiwa.

Muyambo had been Makumire’s critic way before he was transferred from Chikombedzi to Chiredzi Office and his behaviour retards development. TellZimNews