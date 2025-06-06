CIO OFFICER BLOCKS SANCTIONED TOURNAMENT

A Central Intelligence Officer (CIO) in Chiredzi is alleged to have obstructed Chiredzi Central Constituency Member of Parliament, Ropafadzo Makumire from carrying out his engagement soccer tournament at Chishamiso Stadium recently despite the meeting having been explicitly approved by both the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and Tongaat Hulett Zimbabwe (THZ) TellZim News reports.
The MP recently
held an interface meeting at Chishamiso Stadium in Hippo Valley to engage the
electorate and the event included various sporting activities, such as soccer
and netball.
However, the
activities were disrupted when the officer, Tinashe Muyambo, parked his black
Toyota GD6 at the centre of the stadium drinking beer with his friends for
about three hours.
Makumire
confirmed the incident to TellZim News and condemned Muyambo’s disruptive
behaviour and went on to thank the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and the
Central Intelligence Office for their quick intervention in handling the
situation.
“The situation
instilled fear within the community due to this individual’s presence. Many
residents were understandably upset and felt the need to take action, but we
intervened to maintain peace.
“It is
important to acknowledge the police and officials from the president’s office
who swiftly removed him from the ground. We hold the office of the President to
a higher standard and do not accept such behaviour. This situation must be
addressed to restore confidence in our community. The programme was intended to
engage with the community to discuss pressing issues and provide feedback to
the people,” said Makumire.
The meeting had
been sanctioned by the Zimbabwe Republic Police to begin at 0900 hours and end
at 1730 hours, but the meeting started later at 1200 hours due to Muyambo’s
actions.
Hippo Valley
Community Services Officer, Brawl Chikandiwa had written to Makumire giving him
permission to hold the interface meeting at Chishamiso Stadium with some set
guidelines including informing the police and maintaining cleanliness.
“I write to
inform you that your request has been granted. You are free to use the
requested; however, you are advised to make arrangements to inform and avail
ZRP for peace and security and ensure the highest level of cleanliness during
and after use,” wrote Chikandiwa.
Muyambo had been Makumire’s critic way before he was transferred from Chikombedzi to Chiredzi Office and his behaviour retards development. TellZimNews
