HUBBY DOES NOT SATISFY ME IN BED : I HAD SEVERAL AFFAIRS

A Nyanga woman has boldly confessed to having been on a seven-year affair spree during which she slept with virtually any man who approached her — allegedly because her husband does not gratify her in bed.

Emily Bvute, who is now pregnant and unsure of the father of the unborn baby, further shocked the traditional court when she revealed that she does not even know the identity of the man who has recently impregnated her.

She revealed before Chief Mutasa’s court that she had also been denying her husband Jacob Matsanura — his conjugal rights due to his weakness in bed, opting instead for other men.

The woman boldly confessed to cheating on her husband with numerous men over the past seven years, claiming her actions were driven by her husband’s alleged inadequacy.

The shocking revelation came after Emily was dragged before the court by her now estranged hubby after he discovered that she was pregnant despite them not having been intimate for years.

“I married my wife in 2001. Last month, I discovered that she was pregnant, yet she had been denying me my conjugal rights. I confronted her, and she did not even deny it. She admitted to carrying someone else’s child. What pains me is that all along, she was denying me my conjugal rights, would not let me touch her at all,” said a visibly emotional Matsanura.

Matsanura said the pregnancy was the final straw in a troubled marriage marred by suspicions and betrayal.

“In 2021, my brother caught her with a man and told me, but I defended her. We went to Headman Muparutsa’s court then and we were helped. However, this time, I could not ignore it anymore. She is pregnant, yet we have not been together for years and I gave her a divorce token. She also left with our US$2 000 and most of our furniture,” he said.

Matsanura said the couple, who have one 10-year-old child together, had been living apart emotionally long before the official separation.

In a startling admission, Emily admitted to being unfaithful while openly blaming her husband for the years of infidelity, claiming that his failure in the bedroom left her with no choice.

“I do not know the man who impregnated me. I have been promiscuous for years. I did not have one man I was committed to. I would sleep with anyone who approached me. My husband is weak in bed. We even went to prophets for help, but nothing worked. By 2018, I would not allow him to touch me at all because he is so weak in bed. I even went to my brother and told him I wanted to leave and he told me to get the divorce token first,” she revealed.

When asked about protection during her multiple encounters, Emily said: “Sometimes I used condoms, but they would break. My husband actually knew I was sleeping with other men because he could not satisfy me. It has been seven years since we last had sex as a couple, but I was with other men regularly. He is just angry because I got pregnant.”

Her brother, Deuteronomy Bvute, corroborated parts of her confession, telling the court that his sister had also informed him that she was sleeping with four different men.

“I now suspect that she had turned to prostitution and I challenge her to reveal the truth to the court today. She refuses to disclose the unborn baby’s father to us, instead threatening suicide, probably to avoid revealing the father of the unborn child,” he said.

Matsanura’s brother, Titus told the court that he had caught Emily redhanded with one of her alleged lovers in 2021.

“I found a man in her matrimonial home. He claimed he was buying bananas from her but she does not sell anything from home. She is a vendor, but she does her vending at the market, not in her bedroom.

“When I confronted her she did not deny it. After that, she and my brother actually sued me through the village head, claiming I had lied. I was fined for defamation, but now my brother has discovered she is pregnant, although they have not been together for years,” he said.

Titus claimed that the man he caught her with was a married Nyanga-based

Agritex officer. However, Emily denied the accusation, prompting suspicions that she may be protecting the man to avoid exposing him.

Chief Mutasa expressed deep concern over Emily’s conduct, describing her as disgraceful and lacking moral restraint.

“You stand before this court unashamed of your behaviour. The life we lead does not warrant such behaviour. What kind of woman proudly confesses to sleeping with just about anyone and then adds that sometimes condoms would break? This is utterly deplorable,” said Chief Mutasa.

The seven-year affair spree with multiple men has led to the breakdown of the marriage and a court ruling in favour of the husband ordering the wife to pay compensation for her infidelity.

The chief also ordered that DNA tests be conducted once the child is born to determine whether the Agritex officer is the father.

“This case cannot end here without proper paternity being established. Once the baby is born, we must uncover the truth,” he said.

As punishment for her infidelity and bringing shame to her marriage, Emily was ordered to pay five herd of cattle to her husband each valued at US$350.

“This means that if you choose to pay in cash, you will be required to give him US$1 750,” he ruled. Manica Post