13-YEAR-OLD GIRL GIVES BIRTH

In a scene Helidrive National Air Rescue Service doctors pulled off a mid-air delivery after a 13-year-old girl went into labour inside a chopper en route to the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH).

The teenage mother had been airlifted from Maphisa Hospital in Matabeleland South and barely seven minutes into the flight, the situation turned critical.

“She started having contractions every minute, each lasting two minutes,” said heroic delivery doctor Marshall Kahari. “She was stable, vitals normal, and we were monitoring her closely.”

Then came the shocker.

“After another strong contraction, she reached between her thighs. I checked and saw the baby’s leg sticking out. It was a footling breech,” said Dr Kahari.

With no time to waste and 1 000 feet above the ground, the airborne medical team swung into action and successfully delivered a healthy baby boy mid flight.

The high stakes drama left the crew in awe as they cradled new life in the sky.

Both mother and child are said to be in good condition. Herald