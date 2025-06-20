BODIES,DRUGS BEING SMUGGLED THROUGH BEITBRIDGE

A chilling criminal network, allegedly involving cross-border bus and lorry drivers, is working with corrupt law enforcement, customs, and health officials to smuggle undocumented human remains and illegal drugs through Beitbridge Border Post, one of Zimbabwe’s busiest crossings.

Desperate families, unable to afford official repatriation costs, are resorting to these clandestine channels to transport deceased loved ones — often individuals who died in South Africa without proper documents. Bodies, disguised as regular luggage, are being loaded onto vehicles and waved through customs thanks to bribes paid to officials.

An investigation by Check Point has revealed this morbid operation. Even more disturbingly, drug cartels are exploiting this practice, concealing narcotics beneath corpses to evade detection.

The grim reality of this trade was highlighted at a recent funeral wake attended by this reporter. Misheck Musana, a 27-year-old Zimbabwean who died tragically in Johannesburg after crossing illegally, was repatriated through this illicit network due to his lack of documentation and burial society membership. A close relative, whose identity is being withheld, detailed the desperate measures taken to bring Musana home. This illicit commerce paints a stark picture of systemic corruption and a grave disregard for human dignity and national security, turning a vital point of entry into a haven for smugglers.

“We had no money to process the papers and cover the transportation of the body,” she said, stressing the prohibitive costs that can soar up to US$3 000 for official repatriation from South Africa. “We hid his body in a bus trailer, and the coffin was wrapped with a blanket to look like any other luggage.”

The family’s ordeal uncovered the mechanics of this grim trade. They paid US$500 to the transporters in Johannesburg. However, their journey was fraught with risk.

“When customs officials at the border discovered we had a lifeless body without proper documentation, the transporters we used paid US$200 to let us go,” the relative revealed.

In Harare, the deceased’s body was allegedly handed over to a funeral parlour working with the syndicate before being transported to Musana’s rural home for burial — all without the legally required burial order.

Interviews with cross-border bus and lorry drivers revealed this grim practice has been well-established for years. One driver, identified only as Shutori, admitted to transporting human remains across the Beitbridge border since 2015, highlighting the deeply entrenched nature of this illicit operation.

“It’s expensive to repatriate a body to Zimbabwe. The price for this illicit service can start from R5 000. Many Zimbabweans approach us to carry their relatives back home in our buses,” he said matter-of-factly.

Sources said that this gruesome trade is fuelled by the exorbitant costs of official repatriation, which can reach US$3 000 (or R14 000 by road, R37 000 by air) for those without proper documents, compared to illicit alternatives as low as US$500. This makes the illegal route a desperate choice for impoverished families, particularly for individuals who died in South Africa without formal papers.

Disturbingly, drug cartels are exploiting this practice, concealing narcotics within corpses to evade detection, with some even claiming individuals are being killed for this macabre purpose. Recent incidents corroborate these reports: in June 2024, three men were arrested at Beitbridge for smuggling pistols and Broncleer syrup hidden inside a coffin. Just two months ago, four cross-border transporters were apprehended for smuggling US$25 000 worth of drugs in an empty coffin using a fake burial order.

As the Zimbabwean diaspora grows, the issue of repatriation is becoming increasingly complex. Health and Child Care Deputy Minister Sleiman Kwidini has urged adherence to proper procedures, warning against dangerous shortcuts and confirming awareness of contraband, including hard drugs, being smuggled in coffins. Though no official complaints about body smuggling have been received, authorities are well aware of coffins being used for illicit transport.

Asked for comment, Police said they are still compiling information from relevant departments. Herald