TAGWIREI : I DON'T WANT TO BE PRESIDENT

Prominent businessman and Zanu-PF Central Committee member Dr Kudakwashe Tagwirei, has dismissed as unfounded speculation that he is angling himself to succeed President Mnangagwa, describing the rumour an outright fallacy and absurd.

Dr Tagwirei firmly stated that there is no vacancy in the Presidency, while addressing delegates at the second edition of the Land Tenure Implementation Programme that was held at the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) on Wednesday.

Dr Tagwirei branded rumours as baseless and ill-informed.

“My role is very clear. I have been given a mandate by the President to implement a programme and that is exactly what I am doing. Nothing more,” he said.

“It is foolish for me to look for something that doesn’t exist? Why waste my energy when there is no vacancy? There is no vacancy for the presidency, and the President is there up to 2030. So anyone who says that —they are foolish in their own thinking because there is no vacancy for the presidency,” he said.

“I am a soldier, a soldier who has been sent by the very President, who is going to be there until 2030 and anyone, who thinks there is a vacancy should go and sleep and wake up again because they are dreaming.”

Dr Tagwirei went on to applaud President Mnangagwa’s distinct leadership credentials, urging him to continue transforming the country to fulfil Vision 2030.

“President Mnangagwa will lead us into 2030. Vision 2030 is President Mnangagwa,” he said.

Dr Tagwirei, who chairs the Land Tenure Implementation Committee, described President Mnangagwa as a true visionary leader with an unwavering commitment to empowering citizens through the country’s natural resources.

“There are unruly elements that sought to benefit from the country’s land, manipulating systems to acquire land at a cut-rate at the expense of the citizenry,” he said.

“This was all discovered and the President too was once a victim of such ill practices and lost his land due to this. However, through audits and the implementation of correctional systems that is a thing of the past.

“President Mnangagwa is a true testament of a people-oriented leader, who wishes to see them benefit from their resources and our land is our future.”

Dr Tagwirei said it was evident that the country is in an era of leadership that is characterised by a commitment to transparency, accountability and empowerment.

“With President Mnangagwa at the helm, the country is poised for significant growth and development. Sunday News