COP BEATEN UP AFTER SCOTCH-CART ACCIDENT

IT was a collision of horsepower and donkey-power, and when metal clanged against metal in the dead of night, chaos exploded like a scene from a village action movie.

An unusual traffic accident turned into a brutal beatdown after a Ford Ranger, allegedly driven by a police officer, was struck from behind by a scotch cart in Upper Rangemore.

The stranger-than-fiction incident occurred at around 1:23 AM on 9 June 2025. Manase Madzimu (41), who resides at the ZRP Hillside camp, was driving his grey Ford Ranger registered as AGQ 1338. Just as he was cruising past Upper Rangemore, a metal object protruding from a scotch cart rammed into his car from behind, leaving him stunned and furious.

In the donkey-powered cart, was Wilson Nyirenda (41) who appeared unfazed by the chaos he had caused.

However, Madzimu was not about to let the slight by his village age-mate slide. Possibly driven by road rage and duty-bound instincts, he tailed the scotch cart all the way to Mbuwa plot in Rangemore, where things took a wild and violent turn.

As Madzimu jumped out of his Ranger and approached Wilson for answers, Wilson reportedly let out a dramatic scream that summoned his sons like a commander calling in reinforcements. Out of the darkness emerged Mthokozisi Nyirenda (16) and Mpumelelo Maphosa (22), and the two joined their father in launching a three-on-one ambush on the stunned Ranger driver.

According to court records, the trio punched, slapped and even flogged Madzimu with a log all over his body. The assault was so severe that he had to seek medical attention, spending US$60 to get patched up.

Appearing before Western Commonage Magistrate, Archie Wochiwunga, the accused trio did not deny the offence.

Instead, the boys claimed they were simply protecting their father from a furious man charging toward their homestead in the middle of the night.

All three pleaded guilty to assault charges, and the case has been postponed to June 25 for sentencing.

