COP BEATEN UP AFTER SCOTCH-CART ACCIDENT

IT was a collision of horsepower and donkey-power, and when metal clanged against metal in the dead of night, chaos exploded like a scene from a village action movie.
An unusual
traffic accident turned into a brutal beatdown after a Ford Ranger, allegedly
driven by a police officer, was struck from behind by a scotch cart in Upper
Rangemore.
The
stranger-than-fiction incident occurred at around 1:23 AM on 9 June 2025.
Manase Madzimu (41), who resides at the ZRP Hillside camp, was driving his grey
Ford Ranger registered as AGQ 1338. Just as he was cruising past Upper
Rangemore, a metal object protruding from a scotch cart rammed into his car
from behind, leaving him stunned and furious.
In the
donkey-powered cart, was Wilson Nyirenda (41) who appeared unfazed by the chaos
he had caused.
However,
Madzimu was not about to let the slight by his village age-mate slide. Possibly
driven by road rage and duty-bound instincts, he tailed the scotch cart all the
way to Mbuwa plot in Rangemore, where things took a wild and violent turn.
As Madzimu
jumped out of his Ranger and approached Wilson for answers, Wilson reportedly
let out a dramatic scream that summoned his sons like a commander calling in
reinforcements. Out of the darkness emerged Mthokozisi Nyirenda (16) and
Mpumelelo Maphosa (22), and the two joined their father in launching a
three-on-one ambush on the stunned Ranger driver.
According to
court records, the trio punched, slapped and even flogged Madzimu with a log
all over his body. The assault was so severe that he had to seek medical
attention, spending US$60 to get patched up.
Appearing
before Western Commonage Magistrate, Archie Wochiwunga, the accused trio did
not deny the offence.
Instead, the
boys claimed they were simply protecting their father from a furious man
charging toward their homestead in the middle of the night.
All three
pleaded guilty to assault charges, and the case has been postponed to June 25
for sentencing.
