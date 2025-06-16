FIVE YEARS FOR EXAM CHEATS

Examination candidates, who are found guilty of malpractices such as cheating, face up to five years’ imprisonment while any institution convicted of widespread irregularities will be compelled to bear the cost of providing alternative centres in addition to its deregistration.
Institutions,
where half of the candidates are in breach of operating standard procedures
governing examinations, will be suspended and will bear the cost of providing
candidates with alternative centres.
The new
regulations are contained in the Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council Amendment
Bill that was gazetted by Parliament recently.
The Bill now
awaits to be tabled before Parliament and is expected to sail through with or
without amendments.
While the Bill
has several clauses aimed at reforming the board and improving operational
efficiency, it is the clause that seeks to punish examination cheating that
will draw the attention of many stakeholders.
Clause Eight
provides for additional offences under the principal law, by listing acts of
examination malpractices and the penalties they attract.
Clause Nine
inserts a new Section providing for the imposition of penalties on institutions
for examination malpractices.
Some of the
offences include unlawful possession of examination material, altering a
candidate’s original answer script and altering examination results.
The above
offences attract a fine equivalent to level seven or two years in prison or
both.
“Any person who
forges, alters, offers, utters or disposes of any document, purporting to show
that a person has obtained a result in an examination held by the Council,
knowing the same to be forged or altered shall be guilty of an offence and
liable to a fine not exceeding level 14 or to imprisonment for a period not
exceeding five years or to both such fine and such imprisonment,” reads Clause
Eight of the Bill.
Zimsec defines
examination malpractice as follows:
“Any conduct
committed by an examination candidate either intentionally or realising that
there is a real possibility that such conduct may desecrate or undermine the
integrity of an examination and which conduct will afford the concerned
examination candidate an unwarranted advantage over other examination
candidates.”
Over the past
years, Zimsec has been grappling with examination malpractices, which include
cheating, leakage of examination papers and impersonation of candidates during
examinations among others.
Clause two of
the Bill seeks to elevate the head of Zimsec from the title of “Director” to
that of “Chief Executive Officer.”
Clause Three
provides additional functions of Zimsec that include the power to deregister
examination centres that do not comply with standard operating procedures.
Clause Four
amends the composition of the Zimsec board to strengthen its efficiency by
appointing necessary and relevant skilled persons from audit, human resources,
finance, information and technology or risk management that can efficiently
execute its mandate.
The board is
now mandated to meet at least four times from three per year while the
Council’s annual financial year will now end on December 31 and not June 30.
The Zimsec Act
was enacted in 1994 and since then, several gaps emerged over the years that
need to be filled through an additional legal instrument, to align the
principal law with the various developments that have taken place, to make it
more relevant and applicable in the present day. Herald
