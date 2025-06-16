16 O LEVEL CANDIDATES WRITE FAKE EXAM

Destiny Achievers College in Harare allegedly made 16 candidates write a fake June Cambridge Ordinary Level examination to make up for missed exams last year, prejudicing them of US$11 000 in exam fees.

This comes hard on the heels of reports that the school also embezzled last year’s November examination fees, leaving students stranded.

All 16 learners have had their entire academic year compromised, as they were supposed to enrol in Lower Sixth classes this year.

When contacted for comment from early this week, the college’s proprietor Cynthia Gambiza’s mobile phone has been going unanswered while the institution was deserted.

The learners’ parents and guardians, some of whom had been forking out US$650 per term, paid exam fees ranging from US$600 to US$1 000 and all the funds went down the drain.

After allegedly embezzling funds meant for Cambridge November exams last year, the school promised to allow them to write in June this year.

This was, however, not to be as the learners discovered that the Mathematics question paper they sat for was identical to the previous year’s, which they had just revised, with only the cover page bearing a new date.

It also emerged that the school allegedly rented a venue and conducted the fake exam, having told parents that they had partnered with a Cambridge-registered institution to facilitate the students’ exams.

“As for me, I visited the school on Thursday, but there was no staff. Then today, I went to ZDECO College, the alleged institution where our children wrote the exams, and met the deputy principal, Mr Madzimure. He said they don’t have a Cambridge centre, but confirmed that a lady came looking for a place to conduct mock exams and they leased a class to her. He had no idea it was a scam. So, he advised me to contact Mr Sithole from Cambridge,” reads part of the message which was sent by Mr Piniel Nzvenga to a WhatsApp group created by parents and guardians of the victims.

He said the learners noticed that one of the exam papers was identical to a past paper.

“So, they went to sit for Mathematics, and surprisingly, the paper they were revising was the one that actually came on the day of the exam,” Mr Nzvenga added.

“There were no Cambridge invigilators on the day, which raised suspicions among the students about the authenticity of the exam. The children alerted their teachers about the matter, and their response was that they would get feedback from the principal, Mrs Gambiza. I then tried to call the principal starting last week, but her phone has been unreachable.”

For Mr Nzvenga, his sole desire is for those responsible to face the full force of the law and for his money to be refunded.

“I paid US$800 for the exam fee. I have reported the matter at Borrowdale police and they said they are investigating the issue. What I need is justice as my child has been disadvantaged a lot.”

Another parent, the father of Clayton Nyamagodo, who reportedly led the protest after they became suspicious, said: “I paid US$900 for eight subjects and US$100 for the centre fee.

“I reported the incident to Borrowdale Police Station under case number RRB 6368544. They said there’s another case concerning the same issue that was previously reported, so they are going to investigate.”

He also revealed that they had also made a report to the parent ministry.

“We had to report the case to the Ministry of Education as well. When we arrived, they instructed us to write a brief account of what happened, and they promised to assist us. However, up to now, there’s been no response. Time is flying, and the children are just sitting at home doing nothing.”

Another parent revealed that the school principal, Dr Gambiza, had convinced him to let his child sit for the June exam instead of November.

“My child was due to take the exam in November 2024, but Dr Gambiza called me, suggesting we delay it to June this year, saying my child needed more preparation in two subjects and that this would ensure he only sat for the exam once. I wasn’t planning to delay, but I was persuaded by her argument.”

He also revealed that he had reported the case at Borrowdale Police Station, where he was told that other parents had already filed similar reports, along with other affected families.

“All I need from the Government is assistance in ensuring this matter is addressed, as we’ve already engaged the police. The school should also refund the money. It’s not easy to raise $800 only to have it disappear without achieving its intended purpose.” Herald