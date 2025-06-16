16 O LEVEL CANDIDATES WRITE FAKE EXAM

Destiny Achievers College in Harare allegedly made 16 candidates write a fake June Cambridge Ordinary Level examination to make up for missed exams last year, prejudicing them of US$11 000 in exam fees.
This comes hard
on the heels of reports that the school also embezzled last year’s November
examination fees, leaving students stranded.
All 16 learners
have had their entire academic year compromised, as they were supposed to enrol
in Lower Sixth classes this year.
When contacted
for comment from early this week, the college’s proprietor Cynthia Gambiza’s
mobile phone has been going unanswered while the institution was deserted.
The learners’
parents and guardians, some of whom had been forking out US$650 per term, paid
exam fees ranging from US$600 to US$1 000 and all the funds went down the
drain.
After allegedly
embezzling funds meant for Cambridge November exams last year, the school
promised to allow them to write in June this year.
This was,
however, not to be as the learners discovered that the Mathematics question
paper they sat for was identical to the previous year’s, which they had just
revised, with only the cover page bearing a new date.
It also emerged
that the school allegedly rented a venue and conducted the fake exam, having
told parents that they had partnered with a Cambridge-registered institution to
facilitate the students’ exams.
“As for me, I
visited the school on Thursday, but there was no staff. Then today, I went to
ZDECO College, the alleged institution where our children wrote the exams, and
met the deputy principal, Mr Madzimure. He said they don’t have a Cambridge
centre, but confirmed that a lady came looking for a place to conduct mock
exams and they leased a class to her. He had no idea it was a scam. So, he
advised me to contact Mr Sithole from Cambridge,” reads part of the message
which was sent by Mr Piniel Nzvenga to a WhatsApp group created by parents and
guardians of the victims.
He said the
learners noticed that one of the exam papers was identical to a past paper.
“So, they went
to sit for Mathematics, and surprisingly, the paper they were revising was the
one that actually came on the day of the exam,” Mr Nzvenga added.
“There were no
Cambridge invigilators on the day, which raised suspicions among the students
about the authenticity of the exam. The children alerted their teachers about
the matter, and their response was that they would get feedback from the
principal, Mrs Gambiza. I then tried to call the principal starting last week,
but her phone has been unreachable.”
For Mr Nzvenga,
his sole desire is for those responsible to face the full force of the law and
for his money to be refunded.
“I paid US$800
for the exam fee. I have reported the matter at Borrowdale police and they said
they are investigating the issue. What I need is justice as my child has been
disadvantaged a lot.”
Another parent,
the father of Clayton Nyamagodo, who reportedly led the protest after they
became suspicious, said: “I paid US$900 for eight subjects and US$100 for the
centre fee.
“I reported the
incident to Borrowdale Police Station under case number RRB 6368544. They said
there’s another case concerning the same issue that was previously reported, so
they are going to investigate.”
He also
revealed that they had also made a report to the parent ministry.
“We had to
report the case to the Ministry of Education as well. When we arrived, they
instructed us to write a brief account of what happened, and they promised to
assist us. However, up to now, there’s been no response. Time is flying, and
the children are just sitting at home doing nothing.”
Another parent
revealed that the school principal, Dr Gambiza, had convinced him to let his
child sit for the June exam instead of November.
“My child was
due to take the exam in November 2024, but Dr Gambiza called me, suggesting we
delay it to June this year, saying my child needed more preparation in two
subjects and that this would ensure he only sat for the exam once. I wasn’t
planning to delay, but I was persuaded by her argument.”
He also
revealed that he had reported the case at Borrowdale Police Station, where he
was told that other parents had already filed similar reports, along with other
affected families.
“All I need
from the Government is assistance in ensuring this matter is addressed, as
we’ve already engaged the police. The school should also refund the money. It’s
not easy to raise $800 only to have it disappear without achieving its intended
purpose.” Herald
