EXCESSIVE FARTING HAUNTS HRE MAN : I WAS BEWITCHED

A Harare man, Hardwork Nyakunu, who has been plagued by persistent bloating and passing excessive gas (farting), has made startling accusations against his two sisters-in-law, alleging that they bewitched him during an unannounced visit to his home.

Nyakunu claims that their intentions were sinister, aiming to take his life, just as he believes they were responsible for the mysterious death of his wife last year.

The bizarre allegations came to light last Saturday when Nyakunu appeared before Chief Mutasa’s community court, detailing the sudden and inexplicable decline in his health after Jenny Arifasi and her other sister’s overnight stay at his residency in April.

“They did not even bother to inform me that they would be visiting that day. I only found out around 4pm, when I was on my way home from work. Yes, indeed, I told them that I fell ill after their visit because that is exactly what happened. I became ill after they left, and the fact that they did not warn me about their visit proves they wanted to catch me off guard,” he said.

Nyakunu claimed that his stomach complications began shortly after his sisters-in-law’s departure, emphasising that he had never experienced such symptoms before, and that the pain, discomfort, and inability to eat were eerily similar to what his late wife endured before her death in May last year.

“My wife, who was their sister, passed away last year in May, and the symptoms she exhibited before her death are identical to what I am experiencing now after their visit. I strongly suspect that they had a hand in this,” alleged Nyakunu.

Nyakunu revealed that he is currently under medical care.

“The doctor advised that I undergo an endoscopy. My stomach is extremely painful, it is making strange noises, and I am struggling to eat. I never experienced these symptoms before, but they started after these two women visited me without warning,” he said. Herald