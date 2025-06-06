COP RELEASES THREE ARMED ROBBERS FOR US$25

A Bulawayo police officer is in the dock after allegedly turning the long arm of the law into a cheap backdoor hustle.

Shepherd Vutete (49), a trusted officer stationed at Nkulumane Police Station, allegedly illegally released three armed robbery suspects and accepted bribes in the form of US$25 and ZAR100 along with negotiations for a blue Honda Fit used in the crime.

Vutete appeared before Magistrate Archie Wochiwunga on corruption charges and is facing serious heat over his conduct during a night shift gone rogue.

According to State prosecutor Tafara Dzimbanhete, on 26 April 2025 around 11:15 PM, robbery victim Ronnie Chinembiri reported a case at Nkulumane Police Station. A joint team from ZRP Nkulumane, the Canine Unit, and CID Homicide Bulawayo responded swiftly and arrested three suspects: Talent Sibanda, John Dube, and Eugene, recovering their getaway car, a blue Honda Fit (AFL 4730) in the process.

The suspects and the vehicle were handed over to Vutete for processing, and Assistant Inspector Bunga gave clear instructions to detain all suspects and keep the car as an exhibit.

However, Vutete decided to go into business for himself.

At 4:00AM, Vutete locked up only Talent Sibanda and quietly let John Dube and Eugene walk free. He told them to return with US$30 if they wanted the car back. Just an hour later, the duo returned with the car owner Excellency Khabo Mkandla, who negotiated the bribe down. Vutete accepted US$25 and ZAR100 and promptly released the car.

The cover-up unravelled fast. At 9:00 AM, CID Homicide officers returned to follow up on the case, only to find the suspects and the car missing.

Vutete’s side hustle had been exposed.

The money was never recovered, and the scandal has sent shockwaves through the police ranks. The case has been postponed to 17 June 2025 and Vutete remains in custody. Chronicle