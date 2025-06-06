COP RELEASES THREE ARMED ROBBERS FOR US$25

A Bulawayo police officer is in the dock after allegedly turning the long arm of the law into a cheap backdoor hustle.
Shepherd Vutete
(49), a trusted officer stationed at Nkulumane Police Station, allegedly
illegally released three armed robbery suspects and accepted bribes in the form
of US$25 and ZAR100 along with negotiations for a blue Honda Fit used in the
crime.
Vutete appeared
before Magistrate Archie Wochiwunga on corruption charges and is facing serious
heat over his conduct during a night shift gone rogue.
According to
State prosecutor Tafara Dzimbanhete, on 26 April 2025 around 11:15 PM, robbery
victim Ronnie Chinembiri reported a case at Nkulumane Police Station. A joint
team from ZRP Nkulumane, the Canine Unit, and CID Homicide Bulawayo responded
swiftly and arrested three suspects: Talent Sibanda, John Dube, and Eugene,
recovering their getaway car, a blue Honda Fit (AFL 4730) in the process.
The suspects
and the vehicle were handed over to Vutete for processing, and Assistant
Inspector Bunga gave clear instructions to detain all suspects and keep the car
as an exhibit.
However, Vutete
decided to go into business for himself.
At 4:00AM,
Vutete locked up only Talent Sibanda and quietly let John Dube and Eugene walk
free. He told them to return with US$30 if they wanted the car back. Just an
hour later, the duo returned with the car owner Excellency Khabo Mkandla, who
negotiated the bribe down. Vutete accepted US$25 and ZAR100 and promptly
released the car.
The cover-up
unravelled fast. At 9:00 AM, CID Homicide officers returned to follow up on the
case, only to find the suspects and the car missing.
Vutete’s side
hustle had been exposed.
The money was
never recovered, and the scandal has sent shockwaves through the police ranks.
The case has been postponed to 17 June 2025 and Vutete remains in custody.
Chronicle
0 comments:
Post a Comment