PIT BULLS OWNER ABANDONS BAIL BID

The owner of four vicious dogs, whose attack led to the death of a neighbour in Bluffhill, Harare, will spend another week in custody after he cancelled his bail application process.

Mike Mapinga (40) who is appearing before Harare regional magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa is facing charges of culpable homicide.

His lawyer Mr Stephen Chikotora informed the court that they no longer wish to apply for bail as they want to deal with another issue of the accused first which is in a different court.

The incident occurred on May 31.

Mapinga, the owner of three Pit Bulls and a Rottweiler, allegedly acted negligently by leaving the unmuzzled dogs roaming freely in the yard of his rented property.

The yard is only secured by a short brick-and-mortar perimeter wall.

It is alleged that after letting the dogs out, Mapinga retreated to his bedroom, leaving the animals unsupervised.

The dogs subsequently scaled the low wall and attacked Samuel Machara, killing him.

The dogs inflicted severe injuries on Machara, biting him on the neck, hands, legs, stomach, and other parts of his body.

Despite efforts to save him, Machara succumbed to his injuries hours later.

The State alleges that one of the pit bulls white in colour was found with blood stains all over its body.

All the dogs were positively identified by witnesses.

Meanwhile, the State is currently reviewing his records, as he may have an outstanding warrant related to a rape case of his former maid.

The default enquiry will be conducted on June 9 before Harare regional magistrate Mrs Sandra Mupindu. Herald