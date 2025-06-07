PIT BULLS OWNER ABANDONS BAIL BID

The owner of four vicious dogs, whose attack led to the death of a neighbour in Bluffhill, Harare, will spend another week in custody after he cancelled his bail application process.
Mike Mapinga
(40) who is appearing before Harare regional magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa
is facing charges of culpable homicide.
His lawyer Mr
Stephen Chikotora informed the court that they no longer wish to apply for bail
as they want to deal with another issue of the accused first which is in a
different court.
The incident
occurred on May 31.
Mapinga, the
owner of three Pit Bulls and a Rottweiler, allegedly acted negligently by
leaving the unmuzzled dogs roaming freely in the yard of his rented property.
The yard is
only secured by a short brick-and-mortar perimeter wall.
It is alleged
that after letting the dogs out, Mapinga retreated to his bedroom, leaving the
animals unsupervised.
The dogs
subsequently scaled the low wall and attacked Samuel Machara, killing him.
Meanwhile, the
State is currently reviewing his records, as he may have an outstanding warrant
related to a rape case of his former maid.
The default
inquiry will be conducted on June 9 before Harare regional magistrate Mrs
Sandra Mupindu.
The dogs
inflicted severe injuries on Machara, biting him on the neck, hands, legs,
stomach, and other parts of his body.
Despite efforts
to save him, Machara succumbed to his injuries hours later.
The State
alleges that one of the pit bulls white in colour was found with blood stains
all over its body.
All the dogs
were positively identified by witnesses.
