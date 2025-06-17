EX DEMBARE BOSS ROBBED OF US$500K



Former Dynamos chairman Rafik Adam was left bloodied when he was attacked by four armed men at his offices in central Harare yesterday morning in a daring raid in which the robbers stole US$500,000.

The robbers struck at around 10am in the morning.

They disguised themselves as clients when they came to Adam’s offices along Cameroon Street in the Harare Central Business District.

Adam, a prominent businessman in the capital, is a former Warriors team manager and was a very influential member of the backroom staff during the Dream Team era.

He is a football-loving man who has helped scores of the country’s footballers and administrators over the years.

Sources have said he owns a number of properties, including the building which houses his offices, and a number of tenants usually pay their dues at the same offices.

“It appears the robbers knew all this and had done their surveillance very well,” said a man who works in the area.

“You can even speculate that they had some inside information and knew when Mr Adam would be in the office and the chances that there was a lot of money at that time.

“They disguised themselves as people who wanted to pay their rentals, which is something that happens all the time at this office, and they then struck.

“It was all done very smoothly and the only time that we heard that a robbery had taken place was when Mr Adam came out asking for help and for people to call the police.

“His face was bloodied and it showed that he had been attacked but by then the robbers had disappeared.

“I’m not sure whether they used a car or just slipped into the crowd.”

A crowd gathered outside Adam’s offices when he cried out for help. H Metro