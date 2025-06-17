EX DEMBARE BOSS ROBBED OF US$500K

Former Dynamos chairman Rafik Adam was left bloodied when he was attacked by four armed men at his offices in central Harare yesterday morning in a daring raid in which the robbers stole US$500,000.
The robbers
struck at around 10am in the morning.
They disguised
themselves as clients when they came to Adam’s offices along Cameroon Street in
the Harare Central Business District.
Adam, a
prominent businessman in the capital, is a former Warriors team manager and was
a very influential member of the backroom staff during the Dream Team era.
He is a
football-loving man who has helped scores of the country’s footballers and
administrators over the years.
Sources have
said he owns a number of properties, including the building which houses his
offices, and a number of tenants usually pay their dues at the same offices.
“It appears the
robbers knew all this and had done their surveillance very well,” said a man
who works in the area.
“You can even
speculate that they had some inside information and knew when Mr Adam would be
in the office and the chances that there was a lot of money at that time.
“They disguised
themselves as people who wanted to pay their rentals, which is something that
happens all the time at this office, and they then struck.
“It was all
done very smoothly and the only time that we heard that a robbery had taken
place was when Mr Adam came out asking for help and for people to call the
police.
“His face was
bloodied and it showed that he had been attacked but by then the robbers had
disappeared.
“I’m not sure
whether they used a car or just slipped into the crowd.”
A crowd
gathered outside Adam’s offices when he cried out for help. H Metro
