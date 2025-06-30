MANICALAND FACTIONS FIGHT : MABIKA WINS AGAIN



Cde Dorothy Mabika has won the race to lead the ZANU PF Manicaland Women’s League following elections held in Mutare this Sunday.

Following the ZANU PF commissariat’s nullification of Manicaland Women’s League elections held in April, party members converged once again in Mutare this Sunday to elect the party wing’s chairperson for the province.

The election saw Cde Dorothy Mabika ermerging victorious after she garnered 23 votes against 16, which went to Cde Mercy Sacco.

ZANU PF National Political Commissar, Cde Munyaradzi Machacha, who presided over the election, described the process as peaceful and a huge success.

“We were instructed to come and re do the election for the chairwoman. We have just concluded that task with Mabika emerging as the winner. Our results are going to be presented to the Politburo for endorsement. But so far, everything has gone smoothly, and we hope from now going forward, Manicaland and the league will be united. We should focus more on organising and growing the party support base.

“The figures were 23 for Mabika and 16 for Sacco, both women demonstrating that they have got a following in the executive and deserve respect. Both ladies should now work together to unite the people as Chairwoman and Vice Chairperson to make sure that they unite the entire women’s League and concentrate on programmes that empower women in Manicaland,” he said.

Cde Mabika pledged to work hard to unite and empower women within the province.

“I want to thank the women who remained resolute in supporting my candidature. I want to thank them for their confidence in me, and I am now praying for unity. I will work with everyone for the party and the country to achieve Vision 2030. I’m humbled by the confidence shown by the women of Manicaland. Now it’s time to unite, rebuild, and work for the party and the nation.”

The ZANU PF Manicaland Women’s League will now wait for the results to be presented to the Politburo for endorsement. ZBC