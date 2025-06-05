DOOR-TO-DOOR WASTE COLLECTION BEGINS IN HRE

Geo Pomona will begin door-to-door waste collection in Harare tomorrow.

“Perhaps the most anticipated milestone is the commissioning of the refuse collection fleet, which enables us to officially launch door-to-door waste collection tomorrow.

“Residents across Harare will now see Geo Pomona trucks right at their doorsteps, ” says

Geo Pomona chief executive Dr Dilesh Nguwaya.

“We are fully committed to this mission and determined not to let the residents down. With the sorting plant now operational, we aim to further promote recycling, raise public awareness and shift mind-sets towards more sustainable waste management practices.

Meanwhile President Mnangagwa will today commission Geo Pomona Waste Management’s state-of-the-art sorting plant and refuse collection equipment, with door-to-door waste collection set to be launched tomorrow.

The sorting plant is designed to carry out a comprehensive selection process for incoming waste, in line with international best practices as it separates bulky materials and recyclable fractions from the general waste stream, ensuring that recyclables are not incinerated and aligning with global standards.

The process also avoids environmentally harmful practices.

In addition, the plant will help isolate and prepare waste with high calorific value for Geo Pomona Waste Management’s waste-to-energy plant, which once complete, will incinerate 1 000 tonnes of waste to produce 16MW to 22MW of electricity per hour that will be fed into the national grid. Herald