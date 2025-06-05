US$1M STOLEN FROM CHURCH NGO

The Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA), which is affiliated with the Seventh Day Adventist Church, reportedly lost over US$1 million due to fraudulent activities by an employee Fortune Goredema, who allegedly falsified documents to misrepresent payments.

Goredema appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa and was released on US$1 000 bail.

He is prohibited from interfering with witnesses and was ordered to surrender property deeds while reporting three times a week to the CID Commercial Crimes Division.

The case came to light in July 2022 when an anonymous tip-off prompted the agency to conduct a forensic audit through the General Conference Auditing Services (GCAS).

The audit uncovered fraudulent activities spanning from 2018 to 2024.

Goredema allegedly misappropriated public funds, specifically PAYE owed to ZIMRA, by entering fictitious payment records into ADRA’s accounting system.

He also allegedly misled the agency regarding payments for NSSA, falsely indicating that these dues were settled.

The audit team, which included Innocent Muhabe, Paul Johnson, Shane Palipane and Oliver Masuku, found a total misappropriation of US$1 209 387.76 for ZIMRA PAYE and US$160 437.57 for NSSA dues.

Goredema overpaid himself US$118 578.69 from 2023 to 2024. Additionally, collaboration with external auditors, Baker Tilly, revealed understated figures in periodic financial statements.

Upon discovering the discrepancies, the audit team confronted Goredema, who partially admitted guilt and sought leniency.

However, given the extent of the fraud and the involvement of donor funds from non-governmental organisations, ADRA opted to report the matter to the police.

The total loss to the organisation amounts to US$1 488 403.93, with no recovery of the stolen funds reported thus far. H Metro