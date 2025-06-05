Over 5 000 teachers quit the profession in 2023, the Primary and Secondary Education ministry has said, but unions representing the educators say the figure is understated.

The Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) last month claimed that 15 000 teachers quit the profession in frustration over poor working conditions.

Teachers are at loggerheads with government over a wage dispute and are demanding at least US$540 they earned before October 2018.

The educators earn an average of US$250 per month and around ZiG3 000.

Ministry spokesperson Taungana Ndoro admitted that the education sector has been hard hit by brain drain.

“Teacher welfare remains a priority, evidenced by regular salary reviews (latest adjustment: 10% + US$300/month supplement), ongoing classroom infrastructure upgrades (2 800 new classrooms built in 2024) and expanded teacher housing schemes,” he said.

“Our verified data shows annual departures are significantly lower than the figures cited by unions. 2023 attrition is 5 217 (3,8% of the workforce). Resignations were 2 109, retirements: 2 866 and others 242.”

Ndoro, however, alleged that 8 500 teachers were recruited to fill the gap.

He said there were various reasons why teachers were quitting the profession such as the need for family relocation (42%), health/personal reasons (31%), career change (18%) and remuneration concerns (9%).

Ndoro said the ministry valued all teachers for their dedication and took concerns raised by the profession seriously.

“We are committed to constructive dialogue with all stakeholders through established platforms like the National Joint Negotiating Council,” Ndoro said.

“The ministry welcomes documented cases for individual follow-up to ensure every teacher’s concerns are properly addressed.

“Quality education requires collective effort. We salute our diligent teachers while steadily improving systems through evidence-based reforms.”

PTUZ recently sent a delegation to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s office requesting his intervention over salaries and other challenges bedevilling the education sector.

This was a follow-up to their petition to Finance minister Mthuli Ncube. Newsday