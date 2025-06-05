Over 5 000 teachers quit the profession in 2023, the Primary and Secondary Education ministry has said, but unions representing the educators say the figure is understated.
Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) last month claimed that 15 000 teachers quit
the profession in frustration over poor working conditions.
Teachers are at
loggerheads with government over a wage dispute and are demanding at least
US$540 they earned before October 2018.
The educators
earn an average of US$250 per month and around ZiG3 000.
Ministry
spokesperson Taungana Ndoro admitted that the education sector has been hard
hit by brain drain.
“Teacher
welfare remains a priority, evidenced by regular salary reviews (latest
adjustment: 10% + US$300/month supplement), ongoing classroom infrastructure
upgrades (2 800 new classrooms built in 2024) and expanded teacher housing
schemes,” he said.
“Our verified
data shows annual departures are significantly lower than the figures cited by
unions. 2023 attrition is 5 217 (3,8% of the workforce). Resignations were 2
109, retirements: 2 866 and others 242.”
Ndoro, however,
alleged that 8 500 teachers were recruited to fill the gap.
He said there
were various reasons why teachers were quitting the profession such as the need
for family relocation (42%), health/personal reasons (31%), career change (18%)
and remuneration concerns (9%).
Ndoro said the
ministry valued all teachers for their dedication and took concerns raised by
the profession seriously.
“We are
committed to constructive dialogue with all stakeholders through established
platforms like the National Joint Negotiating Council,” Ndoro said.
“The ministry
welcomes documented cases for individual follow-up to ensure every teacher’s
concerns are properly addressed.
“Quality
education requires collective effort. We salute our diligent teachers while
steadily improving systems through evidence-based reforms.”
PTUZ recently
sent a delegation to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s office requesting his
intervention over salaries and other challenges bedevilling the education
sector.
This was a
follow-up to their petition to Finance minister Mthuli Ncube. Newsday
