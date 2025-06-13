DAUGHTER-IN-LAW POISONED ME : MAN SPEAKS FROM THE GRAVE

A deceased Mutasa man has made a startling allegation from beyond the grave, accusing his daughter-in-law of poisoning him with sugar nearly three decades ago.
This
sensational claim emerged during a recent session at Chief Mutasa’s community
court. Peter Masvaure, of Bocha had yanked his in-laws, the Makoni family of
Honde Valley to the court, accusing them of falsely implicating his sister,
Lucia Masvaure, in the death of her father-in-law, Erick Makoni.
“My sister,
Lucia, married into the Makoni family, and stayed with them for a while.
However, she later returned home, distressed and emotionally shattered,
alleging that her in-laws had accused her of killing their father.
Subsequently, Monica Makoni, Lucia’s sister-in-law, began to exhibit spiritual
manifestations, claiming that Lucia had murdered their father,” Masvaure told
the court.
He continued:
“When we travelled to Honde Valley to address the matter, Monica again
manifested, claiming that the spirit of their late father had possessed her and
was demanding justice. The spirit
accused my sister of lacing his illicit brew with poisoned sugar. I requested
the spirit to manifest through a member of my own family, for fairness, and the
spirit agreed.
“However, to
date, we are yet to witness this manifestation within my family.
“The matter was
referred to Headman Sanyamandwe. During the proceedings, Monica appeared,
allegedly possessed. I challenged the manifestation, requesting it to transfer
to my daughter, but it failed to do so.”
Lucia’s sister,
Edna Masvaure, also testified during the hearing, arguing that their family had
endured prolonged emotional and social distress.
“We have lived
under a cloud of shame and harassment. Our sister has been treated like a
criminal without evidence. These accusations are haunting all of us,” she said.
The deceased’s
claims, channelled through Monica in a trance-like state, followed Peter
Masvaure’s presentation to the court.
He maintained
that his sister was being falsely accused of murder and that these allegations
had tormented their family for years.
However,
Erick’s purported spirit insisted that Lucia had poisoned him using sugar.
“I was killed
by Lucia, my son’s wife, in 1995. I had asked her for sugar to put in my
chikokiyana (illicit brew). She gave me the sugar, and from that moment, my
stomach began to ache terribly. I died shortly after. The brew had been
purchased by my wife, and I only drank it the next day. It was sour, so I asked
for sugar. That is what killed me,” claimed Erick’s purported spirit.
Chief Mutasa
took a moment to caution the court about the dangers of consuming chikokiyana,
a potent and illegal home-brewed alcoholic beverage.
“Chikokiyana is
essentially ethanol. If consumed excessively, it becomes lethal. Some
individuals mix it with sugar, fertiliser, or wild plant juices. If you
overdose, your intestines can rupture. It is a dangerous and often fatal
concoction. But, Erick, are you absolutely certain it was the sugar that killed
you, and not the alcohol?” asked Chief Mutasa.
In response,
the spirit reiterated its earlier claims.
“I am certain.
It was the sugar. It contained strange black and yellow particles. That is what
took my life, not the brew,” said Erick’s spirit.
Chief Mutasa
warned the spirit to cease tormenting the Makoni family, and instead confront
the Masvaures directly if they were indeed responsible for his death.
Lucia’s
husband, Robert Makoni, contested the spirit’s claims, arguing that he believed
the manifestations were orchestrated by his siblings, rather than his late
father. Manica Post
0 comments:
Post a Comment