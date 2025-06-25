RAPIST JUMPS FROM THIRD FLOOR AT MAGISTRATES COURT

A man who was sentenced to 15 years in jail for attempted rape tried to flee justice by jumping from the third floor of the Bulawayo Magistrates’ Court in a failed suicide bid on Wednesday.
Monwabisi
Mhilwane (38) was convicted of attempting to rape his cousin on multiple
occasions at Lortondale Village in Inyathi, Matabeleland North Province, and
sentenced by Bulawayo Regional Magistrate Ms Sibonginkosi Mnkandla.
Moments after
the judgment was delivered, Mhilwane broke free from prison guards and jumped
from the court building’s third floor in an apparent attempt to escape the
conviction, but he survived with serious injuries.
Prosecutors,
court staff, and members of the public watched in horror as Mhilwane lay
bloodied on the first floor, where he had landed. Paramedics responded swiftly,
and he was taken to hospital by ambulance.
According to
charges presented by State prosecutor Mr Jethro Mada, Mhilwane attempted to
rape his 19-year-old cousin in February this year at their homestead. He had
molested the victim on several occasions and openly threatened, in front of
other relatives, that he would rape her.
The matter was
reported to the police after he was caught red-handed on top of the victim.
Ms Mnkandla
found him guilty after compelling evidence proved he had committed the offence.
She noted that
the victim was vulnerable and that Mhilwane had abused his responsibility as
her uncle. Despite pleading not guilty, he was convicted following a full
trial.
Mr Mada said
that on the day in question, Mhilwane proposed love to the victim while also
asking for sexual intercourse.
“The
complainant denied and reported the matter to her cousin sister, who came and
settled the matter since the parties are related,” he said.
The court also
heard that on 30 March at around 8PM, while at their homestead, the victim
retired to bed. Mhilwane followed her, pushed the door, and entered the room.
“The accused
came from the complainant’s behind, grabbed her breasts, and pushed her to the
bed facing upwards. The accused then forcibly removed the complainant’s skirt
and pants.
“She screamed
for help, and her cousin sister, who was outside, came and rescued the
complainant and later settled the matter again,” said Mr Mada.
On another
occasion, on April 30 at around 5AM, the victim went to the bush to relieve
herself when Mhilwane followed and demanded sex.
“Upon the
victim’s refusal, he started throwing stones at her, prompting her to report
the matter to the police station,” said Mr Mada. Chronicle
