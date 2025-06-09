PARENTS FUME AS MENTALLY ILL TEACHER IN POST, 7 MONTHS LATER

Despite promises of action from the District School Inspector, a mentally ill teacher continue to pose a threat to leaners and the community of Nyahombe in Chivi sparking outrage and frustration among parents who demand immediate action to ensure their children’s safety.

It’s almost seven months after the parents complained over the teacher At Nyahombe secondary school in ward 29 of Chivi but no action has been taken to address the situation.

Contacted by TellZim News over the issue last year, Chivi District Schools Inspector (DSI) Evershine Ndongwe said they had forwarded his papers to the Public Service Commission

However, when TellZim reached out to him on the progress, Ndongwe said they wanted to transfer him to a school near Chibi Mission Hospital but were yet to find a vacancy.

‘We intent to put him close to Chivi Hospital but we are yet to find a place. If he gets mediation he will be fine that no one would suspect that he is ill. If he had found a relative to stay with him monitoring him to make sure he takes his medication would also help since he separated from wife,” said Ndongwe.

However, parents alleged that he was related to some official who was protecting him at the district office that’s why he was not being retired.

Contacted for comment, Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education Director of Communications and advocacy Taungana Ndoro said he would look into the matter.

The parents’ concerns extend beyond the school premises, saying the teacher’s behavior was not only limited to the classroom. He is said to have a habit of roaming around the community, frequenting areas where women bathe, sparking fears that he may eventually commit a serious offense, such as rape.

“We are afraid that one day he would attack and injure one leaner and we also fear that he would sexually attack women as he is often seen in areas where woman bath. He also goes into communities acting like an apostolic sect prophet,” said one parent.

Parents continue to fear for their children’s safety, as the teacher’s behavior remains unpredictable and violent. They worry that one of their children may retaliate and injure him, which could lead to further escalation.

“He likes provoking children and you know these youngsters, we are afraid that some may attack and injure him. If the government has no money to retire him, they should at least continue paying him even if he is not working, we don’t mind as long as he is removed from the community especially at school,” said another parent. TellZimNews