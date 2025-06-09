PARENTS FUME AS MENTALLY ILL TEACHER IN POST, 7 MONTHS LATER

Despite promises of action from the District School Inspector, a mentally ill teacher continue to pose a threat to leaners and the community of Nyahombe in Chivi sparking outrage and frustration among parents who demand immediate action to ensure their children’s safety.
It’s almost
seven months after the parents complained over the teacher At Nyahombe
secondary school in ward 29 of Chivi but no action has been taken to address
the situation.
Contacted by
TellZim News over the issue last year, Chivi District Schools Inspector (DSI)
Evershine Ndongwe said they had forwarded his papers to the Public Service
Commission
However, when
TellZim reached out to him on the progress, Ndongwe said they wanted to
transfer him to a school near Chibi Mission Hospital but were yet to find a
vacancy.
‘We intent to
put him close to Chivi Hospital but we are yet to find a place. If he gets
mediation he will be fine that no one would suspect that he is ill. If he had
found a relative to stay with him monitoring him to make sure he takes his
medication would also help since he separated from wife,” said Ndongwe.
However,
parents alleged that he was related to some official who was protecting him at
the district office that’s why he was not being retired.
Contacted for
comment, Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education Director of Communications
and advocacy Taungana Ndoro said he would look into the matter.
The parents’
concerns extend beyond the school premises, saying the teacher’s behavior was
not only limited to the classroom. He is said to have a habit of roaming around
the community, frequenting areas where women bathe, sparking fears that he may
eventually commit a serious offense, such as rape.
“We are afraid
that one day he would attack and injure one leaner and we also fear that he
would sexually attack women as he is often seen in areas where woman bath. He
also goes into communities acting like an apostolic sect prophet,” said one
parent.
Parents
continue to fear for their children’s safety, as the teacher’s behavior remains
unpredictable and violent. They worry that one of their children may retaliate
and injure him, which could lead to further escalation.
“He likes
provoking children and you know these youngsters, we are afraid that some may
attack and injure him. If the government has no money to retire him, they
should at least continue paying him even if he is not working, we don’t mind as
long as he is removed from the community especially at school,” said another
parent. TellZimNews
